Questex LLC: Questex's StreamTV Europe Unveils Full Agenda for 2026 Event in Lisbon, Highlighting the Future of Streaming, Monetisation, Advertising, Sports Rights & AI

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 26, 2025today announces the full agenda for 2026 event, taking place 13-15 April 2026 at the EPIC SANA Lisboa Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal. The agenda reveals a comprehensive three-day programme featuring strategic content tracks, high-impact workshops, and a lineup designed to address the rapidly evolving streaming market.

The 2026 programme brings together the industry's most influential voices from streaming services, broadcasters, sports right holders, entertainment companies, advertisers, data and technology providers, and next-generation platform innovators.

A Comprehensive, Focused Programme

The agenda includes:

Pre-Conference Workshops - April 13

This year's programme includes powerful hands-on workshops led by some of the industry's most respected minds:

TVREV Workshop: Shift Happens - Winning in Streaming's New World Order Led by Alan Wolk, Co-Founder & Lead Analyst at TVREV

Streaming Made Easy: How to Own the Living Room - How to Strategies for growth in 2026 and beyond Led by Marion Ranchet, Founder, Streaming Made Easy







Main Conference Experience

The 2026 agenda provides a forward-looking, market-specific view of the global streaming landscape, with thematic sessions across three tracks:

Content: Strategies for sustainable growth, bundling, FAST, retention, sports rights, content investment, and regional relevance.

Advertising: The future of measurement, contextual and privacy-safe targeting, personalization, AI-driven optimization, and holistic outcomes across screens.

Technology: QoE measurement, ultra-low latency, compression advancements, monitoring, platform interoperability, AI for video engineering, and next-gen infrastructure.





Additional elements include breakfast roundtables, leadership roundtable panels, fireside conversations, debates, case studies, and curated networking receptions.

Evan Shapiro, who is hosting the main stage agenda and played a key role in co-organizing the content strategy for this year's programme, said, "While the last few years in media may have seemed chaotic and transformative, the current, momentous generational shift among the world's content consumers will inject far more disruption into our industry at a much faster pace. We've made sure that the agenda at StreamTV Europe reflects these changes and offers attendees the opportunity to chart a clear path forward."

Ranchet, who will lead one of the event's featured pre-conference workshops, commented, "Europe is a dynamic and uniquely complex streaming environment. My workshop-and the full agenda-focus on the real operational, monetisation, and audience challenges European platforms face every day. This programme offers practical guidance, not theory."

Wolk, also delivering a headline workshop, added "The industry is reinventing business models, ad frameworks, sports rights, and distribution strategies all at once. The StreamTV Europe agenda will help executives make sense of this shift-and prepares them to lead through it."

Built for the Leaders Defining the Global Streaming Future

"With major shifts in advertising, sports, distribution, data, and consumer behavior, Europe's streaming ecosystem is transforming at unprecedented speed," said Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Questex and Founder, StreamTV Show. "This year's agenda-developed in collaboration with experts like Evan Shapiro, Marion Ranchet, Alan Wolk, and many others-was built to give executives a practical blueprint for navigating that future."

Registration Now Open

The full agenda and registration details are now available here. Early rates are currently in effect.

StreamTV Europe's early sponsor roster includes: Title Sponsor Bedrock Streaming, Wurl, VIDAA, 24i, Google Ad Manager, Mainstreaming, Your Channels.

About StreamTV Europe?

StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event-it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado-widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what's next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis.

Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.comto stay connected.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

