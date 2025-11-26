Grand View Research, Inc: Food Safety Testing Market Trends: Industry Set for $48.01 Billion Valuation by 2033 With 7.8% CAGR, Says Grand View Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food safety testing market size is expected to reach USD 48.01 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This expansion is primarily driven by several key factors: the escalating number of food-borne illness cases, heightened consumer awareness regarding food quality, and the global implementation of stricter food safety regulations. Furthermore, the rising consumer demand for convenient and packaged food products necessitates more rigorous safety checks throughout the supply chain.

Technological advancements, particularly in techniques like PCR-based assays and biosensors, have significantly improved the speed and accuracy of diagnostics. The increasing adoption of these rapid testing tools by food processing companies is crucial for ensuring regulatory compliance and minimizing costly product recalls, supported by the widespread implementation of safety standards such as HACCP and ISO 22000. The demand for food safety testing is fundamentally fueled by the rising incidence of foodborne illnesses and contamination outbreaks. The increasing globalization of the food supply chain necessitates more stringent, coordinated safety checks, while growing consumer awareness about food quality provides a market pull. This is strongly reinforced by regulatory mandates across various regions, compelling food manufacturers to adopt robust testing solutions.

However, the market faces several inherent challenges. The high costs associated with procuring advanced testing equipment and technologies can limit adoption, particularly for smaller food producers. Moreover, the lack of uniformity in food safety regulations across different regions creates significant operational complexities for multinational corporations, and a scarcity of skilled professionals in certain developing areas can hamper accurate testing and analysis.

Despite the existing restraints, technological advancements in rapid testing and automation present significant opportunities for growth, making testing more accessible and efficient. The market also sees untapped potential in emerging regions, notably in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets, where rising food safety concerns are boosting demand for testing services. This potential is further amplified by increasing global investment in modern food processing infrastructure. The accelerating consumer trend toward clean-label and organic food products also contributes to market expansion, as these segments often require more extensive validation of purity and origin. To sustain this projected growth, industry stakeholders must focus on addressing the cost barrier through scalable solutions and harmonizing international food safety standards to facilitate smoother global trade and testing operations.

Food Safety Testing Market Report Highlights:

Based on test, the microbiological testing segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a 28.6% revenue share due to its non-negotiable role in detecting common, illness-causing pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, which is mandated by global regulatory bodies for public safety, especially in high-risk products like meat and dairy.

The rapid testing technologies segment is poised to witness the fastest growth, driven by the need for quick turnaround and on-site analysis. Methods like PCR, immunoassays, and biosensors are highly sensitive and specific, significantly reducing testing time. Food companies are rapidly adopting these solutions to minimize product recall risks and boost operational efficiency through real-time monitoring.

The meat, poultry, & seafood segment led the market, with a revenue share of 30.6% in 2024. This dominance stems from the products' high perishability and extreme susceptibility to microbial pathogens like Salmonella and Listeria. Stringent regulatory safety standards and frequent recalls in this category necessitate constant, rigorous testing.

Europe dominated the market in 2024 with a 34.2% share. This leadership is due to stringent EU regulations and policies enforced by agencies like EFSA. High consumer awareness is also boosting demand for specialized GMO and allergen testing, supported by advancements in traceability technology.

Read full market research report on Food Safety Testing Market with TOC - Food Safety Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test (Allergen Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing), By Application (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Beverages), By Technology (Traditional, Rapid), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033

Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global food safety testing market based on test, application, technology, and region:

Food Safety Testing Market - Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional Testing

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing

Microbiological Testing

Residues & Contamination Testing

Others

Food Safety Testing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others

Food Safety Testing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Traditional

Rapid

Convenience Based



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



Immunoassay



Chromatography & Spectrometry

Food Safety Testing Market - Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



UK

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Food Safety Testing Market

SGS S.A.

NSF International

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merieux Nutrisciences

TUV SUD

UL LLC

AsureQuality Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

ALS

Eurofins Scientific

