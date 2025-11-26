John Galt Solutions' Customer PING Shares How End-to-End Visibility Drives Better Decision Making at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from your supply chain, invites attendees of the 2025 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Denver, CO to join its customer PING as it takes the stage with the session, PING Masters End-to-End Supply Chain Decision-Making, on Tuesday, December 2. The live session will feature Scott Niemann, Forecasting Manager at PING, a renowned golf brand and John Galt Solutions customer.

As one of the world's leading golf equipment manufacturers, PING has undergone a significant supply chain transformation, turning previously disconnected teams and processes into a unified, collaborative, and insight-driven operation. With exponential growth in the golf industry presenting new opportunities and increasing complexity, PING sought a more advanced, intelligent and connected approach to planning. The company's journey demonstrates how end-to-end visibility, powered by the Atlas Planning Platform, became the catalyst for achieving faster decision-making, global alignment, and improved responsiveness across markets.

During the live session, Niemann will detail how PING utilizes a centralized view of its global operations to accelerate decisions, improve communication across teams, and proactively address supply chain challenges. Niemann will also share practical lessons learned throughout PING's transformation and outline the actionable strategies that help the company keep an agile supply chain to ensure long-term success.

Attendees are invited to join the session and visit John Galt Solutions at booth #110 to explore how organizations are accelerating time to value with the Atlas Planning Platform. Meetings may be booked in advance here .

Session at a Glance

Title: PING Masters End-to-End Supply Chain Decision-Making

Speakers: Scott Niemann, Forecasting Manager at PING; Justin Siefert, CMO at John Galt Solutions

When: Tuesday, December 2, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, Colorado Ballroom D, Level 3

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com .?

