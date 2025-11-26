Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025
SAAB AB: Sweden and Saab selected for Poland's new submarines

The Swedish government's offer of Saab's A26 submarines to Poland has been selected by the Polish government to replace the current Kilo-class submarine. At this point, Saab has not signed any contract nor received any order.

The Swedish offer comprises advanced A26 submarines from Saab, equipped with the latest innovations and technologies. The proposal includes cooperation with the Polish industry and knowledge transfer, securing a strategic partnership between Poland and Sweden.

"We are honored to have been selected and look forward to the coming negotiations with the Armaments Agency in Poland. The Swedish offer, featuring submarines tailored for the Baltic Sea, is the right choice for the polish people. It will significantly enhance the operational capability of the Polish Navy and benefit the Polish economy," said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) will now follow the next steps in the procurement process together with Polish authorities.

Contact
Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

