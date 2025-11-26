LED iBond International A/S: Appointment of new CFO

Company Announcement no. 132/2025 (November 26, 2025)

LED iBond International A/S has appointed René Østergaard Palne as CFO. René is an experienced finance leader with more than 20 years of professional experience across financial management, auditing, business transformation, and supporting companies through commercial scale-up phases. He has a strong track record in establishing robust financial structures, strengthening reporting and compliance, and driving operational and organizational improvements in both growth companies and more mature organizations.

Michael Brag, Chairman of the Board of LED iBond International, comments:

"We are very pleased to welcome René as our new CFO. His extensive experience within finance, auditing, and organizational transformation makes him a strong addition to LED iBond. René will play a key role in supporting the company during this important period of ramp-up and commercial expansion"

René Østergaard Palne will assume the role as CFO on 1 December 2025.



He replaces Peter Jensen, who will be leaving the company based on a mutual agreement. Peter will support the transition and handover of responsibilities to René until mid-February 2026 to ensure a smooth onboarding and continuity in the finance organization.

Further Information

Michael Brag, Chairman

Mobile: +45 25 10 12 00

Email: mbr@ledibond.com

Company contact

LED iBond International A/S

Ryttermarken 10, 1.

3520 Farum

Denmark

CVR 36041609

+45 7070 7855

info@ledibond.com

www.ledibond.com

Certified advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Bredgade 23B, 2.

1260 København K

Telephone: +45 30 93 18 87

Email: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About LED iBond International A/S

Founded in 2014, LED iBond A/S offers sustainable, innovative lighting solutions, based on years of development and deep knowledge of modern LED technology combined with advanced packaging and simple assembly technology.

LED iBond is focusing on three key business lines: Parking Facilities (Parking Houses & Solar Carports), Indoor Farming (Greenhouses & Vertical farms) and Service Stations (Canopies & Car Wash).

Our technology platforms TRACY®, GRACY and HORTISABER offer unique value propositions.

TRACY® and GRACY are developed to meet demands for high design flexibility, robustness, easy integration into building construction, less cables and low total costs of ownership due to market leading energy efficiency.

HORTISABER is a new generation of LED grow lights for indoor farming. It's developed to meet the demands from modern greenhouse productions with outstanding energy efficiency, light uniformity, superior passive cooling design that enhances the lifespan significantly and the unique linear slim-line design ensures minimal daylight shadow.

LED iBond's lighting solutions has been installed in many large-scale projects ranging from Parking Houses, Charging Hubs, Solar Carports and Greenhouses to customised illumination projects such as shopping centres, intelligent shelf lighting and elevator ceilings.

LED iBond is a Danish design and manufacturing company.

LED iBond International A/S is admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark (ticker: LEDIBOND).