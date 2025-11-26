Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FIRST TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026876765 Order book ID: 438048 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FIRST BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026876773 Order book ID: 438049 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 27, 2025, the subscription rights in First Venture Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 08, 2025.With effect from November 27, 2025, the paid subscription shares in First Venture Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 02, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB