Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GREAT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027077215 Order book ID: 438047 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GREAT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027077223 Order book ID: 438050 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 27, 2025, the subscription rights in Greater Than AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 08, 2025.With effect from November 27, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Greater Than AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 19, 2025.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB