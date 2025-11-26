Megève Ski Area in France Joins Ikon Pass for Winter 25/26

Thursday, December 11, 2025, is the last day to purchase 25/26 Ikon Pass products Ikon Pass, Ikon Base Pass and Ikon Session Pass. The Ikon Pass will not be available for purchase starting December 12, 2025, and will go on sale again for winter 26/27 in spring 2026.

NEW FOR 25/26

Megève Ski Area Joins Ikon Pass

New for 25/26, explore Megève Ski Area, cradled in the Mont Blanc Massif in the French Alps. This European gem combines alpine tradition and timeless French elegance. Once a medieval farming village, it now spans 400km of connected terrain across Rochebrune, Mont d'Arbois, Jaillet, and Côte 2000. Tree-lined runs, mountain-view groomers, over 60 on-mountain restaurants, and après charm make this Haute-Savoie classic a blend of history, flavor, and flow.

For the 25/26 season, Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to Megève Ski Area with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have five-day access with no blackout dates. Megève Ski Area is not available on the Ikon Session Pass.

"Megève Ski Area offers a unique blend of gourmet culture and pure nature a skiing experience designed for unforgettable moments with friends and family," said Mathieu Dechavanne, CEO of the Compagnie du Mont-Blanc Group. "We look forward to sharing the soul of our mountains with the Ikon Pass community.'"

Winter 25/26 has officially begun with lifts turning at destinations across the Ikon Pass community, including Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat, Eldora Mountain Resort and Copper Mountain in Colorado, Mammoth Mountain in California, SkiBig3 in Canada, Sugarbush and Killington in Vermont, Loon Mountain in New Hampshire as well as Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine, plus St. Moritz in Switzerland and Yunding Snow Park in China. Check out the complete list of Ikon Pass 25/26 opening dates.

"December 11 is your last chance to get in on the fun of the eighth Ikon Pass winter. New and returning Ikon Pass holders can enjoy the snow at 73 Ikon Pass destinations across the globe," said Matt Bowers, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Alterra Mountain Company. "With the incredible addition of Megève Ski Area in France, we now offer Ikon Pass holders nine destinations throughout Europe to add to their Bucket List."

New Peak Perks

Plus up the power of the pass with Peak Perks, a tailored collection of benefits tiered for each pass, including mountain discounts, experiences and savings on the brands you love. For 25/26, the better the pass, the better the perks. Exclusive member benefits also include Ikon Pass First Tracks, the Ikon Pass app, and more.

JSX $100 Off First Flight with Club JSX

Your shortcut to the slopes has landed. Join Club JSX for $100 off your first semi-private flight. Plus, skis and boards fly free. Skip the lines, not the powder.

Carv 20% Off Carv Ski Coach

Unlock your best turns this winter with the Carv digital coach. Simply clip it on and ski. Real-time coaching helps you improve in every terrain.

Front Runner Dometic 20% Off

Front Runner Dometic gear goes where your Ikon Pass takes you. Pack up, load out, and save 20% on premium racks and storage systems.

Ikon Pass Travel Save with Travel Credits

Only Ikon Pass holders can save $100 on every winter 25/26 vacation booked by December 18, 2025, with Ikon Pass Travel, an exclusive trip planning site for pass holders. Conditions apply, find out more at https://www.ikonpass.com/en/travel.

Members of the Ikon Pass community can explore more than 70 global destinations this winter, including 13 new additions for winter 25/26 Megève Ski Area in France, Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec, Ischgl in Austria, Valle d'Aosta in Italy, and nine in Asia: Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T, Myoko Suginohara Ski Resort, Furano Ski Resort, APPI Resort, NEKOMA Mountain, and Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan, plus Yunding Snow Park in China, and Mona Yongpyong in South Korea.

The Ikon Pass is available for purchase until December 11, 2025 at www.ikonpass.com. For current Ikon Pass pricing, please click here. To maximize the Ikon Pass this winter, download the Ikon Pass app found in app stores worldwide.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley and Megève Ski Area in France; Dolomiti Superski and Valle D'Aosta in Italy; Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra; Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria; Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United, Arai Mountain Resort, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T and Myoko Suginohara, APPI Resort, Furano Ski Resort, NEKOMA Mountain, Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan; Yunding Snow Park in China; Mona Yongpyong in South Korea; and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world's largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 70 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world's most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit https://www.alterramtn.co/.

