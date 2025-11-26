Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer, VVT Medical Inc. ("VVT", "VVT Medical", or the "Company") (TSXV: VVTM) and his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfGF4d8VQjw

VVT Medical is addressing the rapidly expanding $60B global vein-care market, where more than 40 million Americans suffer from varicose veins but fewer than 3% receive treatment. As the field shifts decisively toward non-thermal, minimally invasive solutions, VVT is uniquely positioned with ScleroSafe and V-Block, an intuitive, anesthesia-free platform that treats a broad range of vein diameters without capital equipment or extensive staffing. By combining controlled injection with simultaneous aspiration, the system streamlines procedures, minimizes complications, and supports both medical and aesthetic outcomes. With strong alignment to market demand, cost efficiency for providers, and a technology suite designed for easy adoption, VVT is well-positioned for accelerated global growth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276040

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange