MarkNet Alliance Congratulates Crowe Real Estate & Auction on Major Expansion and New Facility Opening

NOKOMIS, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / MarkNet Alliance is proud to recognize the continued growth and success of Crowe Real Estate & Auction (CR Auctions), led by owners Troy Crowe and Eric Bannan. After just three years operating independently, CR Auctions is expanding into a second facility-an impressive milestone that reflects their strong reputation, rapid business growth, and dedication to serving their clients and community.

Beginning January 1, 2026, CR Auctions will open The CR Auction Yard, located at 4055 S. Sheridan Rd. in Lennon, Michigan. The new site, formerly the Alderman's Kubota Store, will become the company's primary facility, offering significantly more space and flexibility for their growing lineup of auctions. Their original Owosso location on Washington Street will remain open for select specialty auctions each month.

Growing up in the auction industry, Troy Crowe has spent a lifetime around the business, which has shaped both his expertise and passion for the profession. Since launching CR Auctions in Owosso, MI, he and partner Eric Bannan have experienced steady growth fueled by customer loyalty, strong community ties, and a commitment to high-quality service.

"The growth we've experienced over the last three years has truly been a blessing," said Crowe. "As much as we wanted to continue expanding our Owosso location, it simply wasn't possible. Moving to Lennon gives us the room we need to grow and better serve our customers."

Despite the new address, CR Auctions remains committed to the core values and systems that helped build its success. As active members of MarkNet Alliance, all CR Auctions bidders will continue to use their existing accounts for online bidding, and sellers will maintain access to MarkNet's national marketing reach-helping their assets gain maximum exposure.

"Our entire staff will transition to the new location, which means the same exceptional team will continue serving our customers," added Crowe. "We're building for the next level-for our community, our families, and our clients."

Co-owner Eric Bannan echoed the excitement surrounding the expansion, noting that the business had completely outgrown its existing space. "When this opportunity came along, it couldn't have been a better fit. We're extremely grateful to the Alderman Family for helping make this second location possible."

Crowe Real Estate & Auction will continue offering a full range of services, including farm equipment, consignment, firearms, real estate, and warehouse auctions. With expanded space and strengthened visibility, the company is poised for continued success in the years ahead.

As part of MarkNet Alliance, CR Auctions' expansion reflects a broader trend of growth across the network. Member companies nationwide are advancing their operations, opening new facilities, and expanding services-strengthening MarkNet's collective footprint and increasing the national reach available to every seller. This shared momentum demonstrates the power of collaboration and the value of the Alliance's unified marketing, technology, and bidding platform.

For updates and a full list of upcoming auctions, visit crauctions.com.

Contact Information

Miranda Adams

Chief Marketing Officer

miranda@marknetalliance.com

2179310133





SOURCE: MarkNet Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/marknet-alliance-congratulates-crowe-real-estate-and-auction-on-1112298