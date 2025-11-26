The Jack Kirby Museum Returns to One Art Space, Tribeca, New York

"Jack Kirby: From the Ghetto to the Cosmos'

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / One Art Space, Tribeca, NY, is proud to announce the return of Jack Kirby Museum and Research Center. The Jack Kirby Museum and Research Center is back in New York City with a new pop-up display celebrating the life, influences, and lasting legacy of the King of Comics. "Jack Kirby: From the Ghetto to the Cosmos" will run for one week at One Art Space from Friday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. "It is truly an honor to have the Jack Kirby Museum exhibit here at One Art Space," said MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, co-owner of One Art Space.

Jack Kirby: From the Ghetto to the Cosmos



Tracking Jacob Kurtzberg's life, starting as an impoverished Jewish boy in NYC's teeming Lower East Side and ending as a master of imagination for pop culture giants like Marvel and DC, influencing millions, "Jack Kirby: From the Ghetto to the Cosmos" features displays that tell biographical details, show the finer details of his artwork and process, and present familiar works at larger scale. The pop-up display will span the length of Kirby's fascinating life and career, from his "Kid Gang" stories to the cosmic wonder of his Fantastic Four, Silver Surfer, and Thor at Marvel, and his later sci-fi epics such as DC's New Gods and Forever People and his stunning Lord of Light work.

EXHIBITION: Friday, Nov. 28 - Sunday, Dec. 7, 12-6 p.m.

OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, Nov. 29, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: One Art Space, 23 Warren Street, New York, NYC (Tribeca)

ADMISSION: $5 Suggested Donation (Kirby Museum Members FREE!)

The Jack Kirby Museum and Research Center is organized exclusively for educational purposes; more specifically, to promote and encourage the study, understanding, preservation and appreciation of the work of Jack Kirby by illustrating the scope of Kirby's multi-faceted career, communicating the stories, inspirations and influences of Jack Kirby, celebrating the life of Jack Kirby and his creations, and building understanding of comic books and comic book creators.

Information: www.kirbymuseum.org | IG: @jackkirbymuseum |

One Art Space opened in May 2011, in the heart of Tribeca, NY and has both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City, the gallery occupies a ground-level space with a glass façade, natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract painters Andrew Salgado, and coming in February 2026, the solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in prestigious institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian, and the Whitney as well as in many private collections. Our mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art's future come together in One Art Space.

Information: www.oneartspace.com | IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC |

Contact Information

MaryAnn Giella McCulloh

Co-Owner, Gallerist and Curator

info@oneartspace.com

(646) 559-0535

Randolph Hoppe

Director

info@kirbymuseum.org

(201) 204-0532





SOURCE: One Art Space

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-jack-kirby-museum-returns-to-one-art-space-tribeca-new-york-1112337