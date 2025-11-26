Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Axiom Oil and Gas Inc. ("Axiom" or the "Company") wishes to reply to the Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater") news release of November 21, 2025 to provide additional disclosure and transparency. The sales process with Sayers Energy Advisors has bids due November 27, 2025.

Axiom sought the injunction to restore sour gas handling services during what is likely to be a lengthy litigation process. Although the injunction was not granted, Axiom obtained, on an expedited basis, information that it considers critical that will aid the main action seeking $110,000,000. Since the injunction, additional evidence has come to light that supports Axiom's interpretation of the separate Gas Handling Agreement ("GHA") with no Limitation Of Liability. Axiom maintains that it has a strong legal case on the merits, which it intends to pursue as a path forward to resume production of its stranded reserves.

The Sayers process link may be found at the following location, and click on Brazeau

https://www.sayeradvisors.com/view/160/axiom-oil-and-gas-inc

