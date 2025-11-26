PAIO, a British payment provider, recently launched its UnionPay International card acquiring service in partnership with Decta. Now, Sends and PAIO have integrated to provide this payment method to a broader customer base.

In October 2025, PAIO announced the launch of its UnionPay International card-acquiring service, delivered in partnership with Decta. Following this launch, PAIO and Sends have fully integrated their systems, enabling Sends to offer UnionPay payment acceptance to a broader customer base worldwide.











Through this collaboration, Sends' merchants can now accept cards issued by UnionPay International, significantly expanding payment accessibility for consumers, particularly across Asian markets.

"By integrating UnionPay International acquiring, we're opening new opportunities for Sends' clients to reach global customers with smoother and more inclusive payment experiences," said Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova. "This partnership allows our merchants to accept UnionPay cards both online and in-store, providing access to one of the world's largest cardholder networks."

With UnionPay acceptance, Sends continues to expand its payment method offerings to support its growing international merchant portfolio. This strengthens Sends offering for businesses seeking to serve Asian markets and the growing demand for cross-border transactions.

In July 2025, Alona Shevtsova announced the first stage of the project in collaboration with Sends Messenger. Teams plan to integrate payment functionality directly into the messaging app. The initiative, developed in partnership with Sends Messenger, aims to redefine how users across the UK, Europe, Ukraine, and beyond interact with digital payments in everyday conversations.

About Sends

Sends is a UK-based fintech company that provides a fast, secure platform for international payments, supporting bank transfers, card payments, and alternative payment options. It is operated by Smartflow Payments Limited (trading as Sends), registered in England and Wales (No. 11070048).

For more information about Sends.co and its social responsibility initiatives, visit www.sends.co.

