Lexar Unveils Industry's First AI Storage Core for Next-Generation Edge AI Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI computing moves rapidly from the cloud to the edge, devices such as AI PCs, intelligent vehicles, and robotics face mounting storage challenges: real-time multimodal data throughput, extreme random I/O workloads, environmental reliability requirements, and barriers to moving systems and data across devices. Traditional storage methods can no longer keep pace with AI-driven endpoints, making storage bandwidth and responsiveness a critical bottleneck.

Gartner forecasts that AI PC shipments will reach 143 million units in 2026, representing more than half of the global PC market. In this landscape, storage must deliver higher bandwidth, faster responsiveness, and greater flexibility. Today, Lexar, a leading high-performance memory brand is introducing the industry's first AI Storage Core, offering up to 4TB capacity, high-speed performance, and a hot-swappable design tailored for AI-enabled endpoints.

Three Core Innovations Built for the AI Era

High Performance for AI Acceleration:

The Lexar AI Storage Core delivers sequential read/write speeds that far exceed traditional memory cards, enabling rapid handling of AI-scale data. Lexar is advancing small-block (512B) I/O optimization and host-system collaboration in SLC Boost and Read Cache layers to improve LLM loading, generative image workflows, and other real-time AI tasks.

High Reliability for Harsh Environments:

Built with Longsys' integrated packaging technology, the device offers dustproof, waterproof, shock-resistant, and radiation-resistant protection. Select upcoming models will support -40°C to 85°C wide-temperature operation, addressing the needs of autonomous driving, outdoor robotics, and mission-critical applications.

High Flexibilityfor Cross-Device AI Collaboration:

The hot-swappable design enables users to insert or remove the device while the system is running. A co-engineered thermal solution ensures stable performance under sustained workloads. With PCIe boot support, users can launch Windows OS, applications, and data directly from the module-enabling effortless system portability and seamless cross-device collaboration.

Purpose-Built for Five Key AI Application Scenarios

AI PC:

High capacity and high-speed performance accelerate model loading, LLM workflows, and generative tasks. Hot-swap support enables full mobile-workstation portability.

AI Gaming:

High IOPS and fast random-read performance reduce load times and stutter, supporting high-frame-rate rendering and real-time AI interactions.

AI Camera:

Sustained performance supports continuous 4K/8K video capture and real-time AI processing such as subject tracking and scene optimization. Shock-resistant construction is ideal for outdoor and professional imaging environments.

AI Driving:

Capable of ingesting multi-sensor data streams from cameras, radar, and LiDAR. Wide-temperature, shock-resistant models (to be released) ensure stable operation under extreme automotive conditions.

AI Robotics:

Compact packaging fits space-constrained robotic designs. Wide-temperature and anti-shock capabilities support factory, logistics, and outdoor scenarios. As robotics evolve toward rapid learning and adaptation, the AI Storage Core enables intelligence, identity, and security upgrades simply by swapping modules.

Advancing Intelligent Storage for the AI Future

AI is reshaping every industry, placing storage at the foundation of real-time data processing and on-device intelligence. The Lexar AI Storage Core reflects Lexar's deep understanding of AI-era storage needs and its commitment to next-generation innovation.

By delivering efficient, reliable, and flexible storage performance tailored for AI endpoints, Lexar is helping accelerate the adoption of AI technologies across consumer, industrial, and automotive applications-setting a new benchmark for intelligent storage in the years ahead.

