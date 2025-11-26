New to The Street Announcing Applications to Attend FOB SUMMIT 2026 Are Now Open

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / NTTS and HPB today announced the return of FOB 2026: From Summit to Solution, taking place in New York City on March 10-11, 2026.

Following the success of last year's successful inaugural event, the Future of Batteries (FOB) Summit will once again bring together a curated group of decision-makers from Europe and the United States to advance collaboration in the field of next-generation battery technology.

Besides NTTS and HPB, FOB 2025 saw participants from Porsche Consulting, Siemens, McKinsey, NY-BEST, among many others. Next year, the event shall focus on moving from vision to execution, transforming innovative ideas into real-world solutions. The summit connects leaders in technology, manufacturing, investment, and policy who are driving the industrialization of solid-state and advanced battery systems.

The event is free to attend, but participation is by application only. To apply, become a sponsor or to request more info, visit: https://fob-summit.com

Who should attend

Manufacturers and integrators exploring solid-state and stationary storage production.

Utilities, grid operators, and project developers focused on energy and grid storage.

Equipment and automation providers, recyclers, and validation partners.

Investors and policymakers supporting US clean manufacturing.

Agenda:

March 10: Networking dinner

March 11: Main event

At two exclusively selected venues in Manhattan, details will be shared with approved attendees.

"FOB SUMMIT 2026 is about moving from conversation to action," said Vince Caruso, CEO of NTTS. "We are focused on bridging European innovation with American manufacturing capacity."

"We are creating an environment where partnerships can take shape and technology can scale responsibly," said Dr Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB.

About NTTS

NTTS (New to The Street) is a multi-channel financial media platform connecting innovators with investors across broadcast, digital, and live events. They profile companies, advertise and markets their products and services, and provides business news.

About HPB

Based in Bonn, Germany, HPB (High Performance Battery) develops and licenses next-generation solid-state battery technologies that are safer, longer-lasting, and greener than conventional lithium-ion batteries. The HPB Solid-State Battery delivers over 12,500 full

charge-discharge cycles under demanding conditions (1C/1C, 0-100% State of Charge, at room temperature). The technology achieves up to 50% better environmental performance compared to traditional batteries, notably by avoiding critical raw materials such as cobalt.

