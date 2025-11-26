Park Plaza unwraps up to 35% off stays in exclusive Black Friday deal

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday just got brighter - Park Plaza Hotels is offering up to 35% off stays across its UK and European destinations.

Whether it's a festive city break, a cosy winter staycation or a summer escape to Europe, guests can enjoy huge savings at Park Plaza hotels from London to Leeds, Amsterdam to Berlin, and along the scenic shores of Croatia's Adriatic coast.

Bookings must be made between 20th November and 2nd of December 2025 for stays between 12th December 2025 and 31st December 2026, using code BLCK25 at checkout.

All guests can enjoy 23.5% off the best available rates when booking with the Black Friday code.

Members of Radisson Rewards receive an additional 15% off, bringing the total saving to up to 35%. Guests can sign up for free at checkout to unlock the full discount, plus earn 3,000 bonus points per stay.

The offer is valid at a wide selection of hotels in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary and Croatia. Full details of participating hotels and T&Cs are listed below.

For more information, visit parkplaza.com.

T&Cs:

Valid at participating hotels.

+3,000 bonus points per stay for Radisson Rewards members.

Valid on all days of the week and for all room types.

Offer is subject to availability.

Stays must be booked by 2 December 2025.

Valid for stays until 31 December 2026 (where available).

Available on Room Only and Breakfast inclusive rates

The credit card holder must be present upon arrival with the credit card used for the booking.

Rate includes Value Added Tax.

Rate excludes City Tax where applicable.

Blackout dates apply.

Earn Radisson Rewards points with this rate.

Participating hotels:

UK

Park Plaza County Hall London

Park Plaza London Park Royal

Park Plaza London Riverbank

Park Plaza London Waterloo

Park Plaza London Westminster Bridge

Park Plaza Victoria London

Park Plaza Leeds

Park Plaza Nottingham

Netherlands

Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam

Park Plaza Vondelpark Amsterdam

Park Plaza Utrecht

Park Plaza Eindhoven

Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport

Germany

Park Plaza Berlin

Park Plaza Nuremburg

Park Plaza Trier

Hungary

Park Plaza Budapest

Croatia

Park Plaza Histria Pula

Park Plaza Verudela Pula

Park Plaza Arena Pula

Park Plaza Belvedere Medulin

