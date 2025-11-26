Sadie Integrates with Deliverect to Streamline Restaurant Operations and Capture Every Opportunity

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Sadie, the AI-powered host for the hospitality industry, today announced a new strategic integration with Deliverect, a global leader in order management and restaurant technology. This collaboration enables restaurants to capture every guest opportunity by connecting Sadie's voice AI with Deliverect's trusted infrastructure for pickup and takeout orders.

With this integration, restaurants using Sadie can now take phone orders that sync instantly with Deliverect, connecting directly to their POS systems. Each order flows automatically from the guest's call to the kitchen, with no manual entry, no missed calls, and no lost revenue. The result is a faster, more accurate, and more efficient operation that helps teams focus on what matters most: great hospitality.

"Our mission has always been to make technology feel effortless so restaurant teams can focus on hospitality, not logistics," said Mitch Bourassa, CEO of Sadie. "By integrating with Deliverect, we're giving operators a front-of-house that's always on, always connected, and ready to turn every call into an opportunity."

By pairing Sadie's conversational AI with Deliverect's order management technology, restaurants can increase order accuracy, reduce labor strain, and improve guest satisfaction across every channel. This collaboration is another step in Sadie's mission to help restaurants operate smarter, faster, and more profitably.

About Sadie

Sadie empowers hospitality businesses with AI-driven solutions that streamline customer interactions and free up staff to focus on in-person service. As the AI-powered host for the industry, Sadie delivers seamless, intelligent voice experiences that help venues secure bookings, take orders, manage guest inquiries, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Montreal and owned by Valsoft, Sadie is on a mission to transform how hospitality connects with customers, making every interaction effortless, personal, and revenue-generating. For more information, visit https://www.heysadie.ai/.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global retail technology company that connects online ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 70,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across delivery, click-and-collect, catering, and in-store fulfillment. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. For more information, visit www.deliverect.com.

