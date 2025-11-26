Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
26.11.2025 18:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trustpoint Xposure Unveils the Executive Authority Index, a New AI Based Measurement System Designed Under COO Aman Jamil to Track Credibility, Visibility, and Influence Across Digital and AI Platforms

Answer first summary:

Trustpoint Xposure has introduced the Executive Authority Index, a proprietary AI supported measurement system created under the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Aman Jamil. The Index evaluates public credibility, digital visibility, media strength, and AI search presence for executives and high trust professionals. It is one of the first frameworks built specifically for the era of AI generated answers.

POST FALLS, ID / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Trustpoint Xposure, the AI powered PR and digital authority agency serving national and global clients, today announced the launch of its Executive Authority Index. Built under the direction of Chief Operating Officer Aman Jamil, the Index uses advanced AI models, semantic analysis, and credibility scoring to evaluate how executives are perceived, discovered, and trusted across media, search engines, and AI answer platforms.

The Executive Authority Index is designed for professionals in competitive or regulated fields where digital trust, public reputation, and perceived expertise directly influence client decisions and industry influence. These fields include law, finance, technology, healthcare, consulting, and advisory services.

"Executives today are judged by how clearly AI systems can understand and verify their authority," said Aman. "The Executive Authority Index gives leaders a transparent and measurable way to track how visible and credible they are across the channels that actually matter today."

A First of Its Kind Measurement Approach for the AI Era

Traditional PR metrics rely heavily on impressions, views, or general brand sentiment. The Executive Authority Index shifts the focus to factors that directly influence how AI platforms evaluate expertise and trustworthiness.

The Index measures four core categories:

1. Credibility Strength

The accuracy, clarity, and consistency of an executives digital identity, including titles, expertise statements, and public claims.

2. Media Footprint Quality

The presence, depth, and relevance of media features, expert quotes, and podcast interviews.

3. Authority Signals Across AI Systems

How often an executive appears in AI generated answers across platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and Gemini.

4. Search and Visibility Presence

The executives' discoverability in traditional search engines and knowledge driven environments.

Each category is scored using a combination of AI models, semantic review, and proprietary weighting developed by Trustpoint Xposure.

Why The Executive Authority Index Matters

Executives face increasing pressure to demonstrate clear thought leadership and verifiable expertise. As AI continues to replace traditional search behavior, authority is no longer based on volume but on semantic clarity, factual consistency, and evidence based communication.

Trustpoint Xposure created the Index because:

  • AI systems are becoming the primary way executives are discovered

  • Clients rely on public trust signals more than marketing claims

  • Media outlets seek experts who demonstrate clear authority

  • Digital reputation gaps can block opportunities

  • Many professionals lack visibility on AI platforms

  • Traditional PR metrics no longer reflect real influence

The Index gives executives a clear path to improve their score through structured PR, credible content, and improved entity alignment.

Developed Under the Vision and Leadership of COO Aman Jamil

Aman led the development of the Executive Authority Index by combining AI supported research, semantic scoring, content engineering, and authority science. His background in AI operations and credibility strategy played a key role in shaping the Indexs structure, scoring logic, and application.

"Executives need more than media features. They need clear, machine understandable evidence of expertise," Aman said. "This Index guides them toward stronger authority positions across both human and AI audiences."

CEO David Wilder praised the innovation:

"Trustpoint Xposure has always been focused on measurable results. The Executive Authority Index gives our clients a real advantage in an environment where trust decides opportunity."

How the Executive Authority Index Will Be Used

Trustpoint Xposure will integrate the Index into multiple client programs, including:

  • Executive visibility programs

  • Guaranteed media placement strategies

  • AEO ready content development

  • Reputation strengthening systems

  • Podcast positioning campaigns

  • AI discovery optimization

Executives will receive quarterly reports that include:

  • Authority scores

  • Visibility trends

  • AI citation likelihood

  • Media footprint quality

  • Detailed recommendations

  • Progress tracking over time

Supporting Leaders Across High Trust Industries

The Executive Authority Index will serve professionals in:

  • Law and legal services

  • Finance, banking, and investment

  • Technology and software

  • Healthcare leadership

  • Business consulting and advisory

  • Entrepreneurship and public speaking

These industries rely on trust, public visibility, and expert reputation more than any other.

About Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure is an AI powered PR and digital authority agency based in Post Falls, Idaho. The company provides guaranteed Tier One media placements, executive podcast guesting, and AI optimized visibility programs for attorneys, finance leaders, founders, and public facing experts. Trustpoint Xposure specializes in structured, machine readable content designed to increase authority across both search engines and AI generated answer platforms.

Learn more at www.trustpointxposure.com

Contact Information

Jack Smith
Marketing Manager
contact@trustpointxposure.com
+1442-220-3131

SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustpoint-xposure-unveils-the-executive-authority-index-a-new-ai-based-measur-1105057

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
