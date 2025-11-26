Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
ACCESS Newswire
26.11.2025
Humilis Investment Strategies Announces National Bank Financial Inc. as Its First Sub-Advisory Partner

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Humilis Investment Strategies (HiS) today announced a strategic partnership with National Bank Financial Inc. (NBF), a subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, marking the firm's first agreement in the sub-advisory business. Through this collaboration, NBF will make three of Humilis' model portfolios available to its clients through various wealth management programs.

The partnership represents a key milestone for HiS as it expands its offer for its discipline-driven equity strategies. Led by CEO and Chief Investment Officer Brian Belski, Humilis brings decades of equity portfolio management experience, defined by a fundamental investment process grounded in humility and conviction.

"We are pleased and honored to partner with National Bank Financial as our first sub-advisory partner at Humilis Investment Strategies," said Brian Belski. "This relationship reflects our long-standing commitment to Canadian advisors and clients. We consider ourselves exceedingly fortunate to be entering this new partnership with NBF and are excited to be offering our core equity disciplines through such a trusted and professional firm."

NBF advisors will now have access to three HiS model portfolios.

Humilis will continue expanding access to its model portfolios in both the US and Canada through the end of this year and into 2026 with additional models.

Media Contact

Ryan Edwards
Portfolio Analyst
Humilis Investment Strategies, LLC
Ryan.Edwards@humilisinv.com
239-799-4680

SOURCE: Humilis Investment Strategies



