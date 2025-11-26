Germany has brought a 17 MW photovoltaic carport online in Riedstadt, Hesse, spanning 76,000 square meters. It is expected to generate about 17 GWh per year, according to project developer Nawasol.From pv magazine Germany Nawasol has completed a 17 MW photovoltaic parking-lot installation on the premises of vehicle logistics company ARS Altmann in Riedstadt, Hesse, marking the largest system of its kind in Germany. The facility is equipped with a 15 MVA grid connection and is expected to generate around 17 GWh of solar electricity annually, according to project developer Nawasol. Solar power is ...

