FIBRA Prologis announces the issuance and sale of USD$500 million of 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes in the International Markets

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class A industrial real estate in Mexico, is pleased to announce that today it completed the offering of USD$500,000,000 (five hundred million) aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2035 (the "Notes").

FIBRA Prologis intends to use the proceeds from the offering described above for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying borrowings under a term loan, a revolving credit facility, and the repayment of maturing secured debt.

FIBRA Prologis expects to list the Notes on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST).

The Notes have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The Notes were offered privately in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO SELL NOR A SOLICITATION TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN MEXICO, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE NOTES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD PUBLICLY IN MEXICO WITHOUT THE PRIOR AUTHORIZATION OF THE MEXICAN NATIONAL BANKING AND SECURITIES COMMISSION (COMISIÓN NACIONAL BANCARIA Y DE VALORES, "CNBV") IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE MEXICAN SECURITIES MARKET LAW (LEY DEL MERCADO DE VALORES) AND ALL APPLICABLE REGULATIONS THEREUNDER, AND THE DUE REGISTRATION OF THE NOTES IN THE NATIONAL REGISTRY OF SECURITIES (REGISTRO NACIONAL DE VALORES) MAINTAINED BY THE CNBV, EXCEPT THAT NOTES MAY BE OFFERED OR SOLD TO INSTITUTIONAL OR QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN MEXICO SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT EXEMPTION SET FORTH IN ARTICLE 8 OF THE MEXICAN SECURITIES MARKET LAW (LEY DEL MERCADO DE VALORES) AND REGULATIONS THEREUNDER. ANY OFFERING OF NOTES WILL NOT BE REVIEWED OR AUTHORIZED BY THE CNBV, AND THE NOTES MAY NOT BE PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED IN MEXICO. THE ACQUISITION OF NOTES BY ANY INVESTOR WHO IS A RESIDENT OF MEXICO WILL BE MADE UNDER SUCH INVESTOR'S OWN RESPONSIBILITY.

PROFILE OF FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprised 515 Investment Properties, totaling 87.0 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 348 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 65.7 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 167 buildings with 21.3 million square feet (2.0 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to the Offer, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, and (ix) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, the "CNBV"), and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release. Neither the CNBV nor any other authority has approved or disapproved the content of the information of this release, or the accuracy, adequacy or truthfulness of the information contained herein.

