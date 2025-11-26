Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025
CTS Corporation Appoints Pratik Trivedi as Chief Operating Officer

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation today announced the appointment of Pratik Trivedi to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective December 5. Mr. Trivedi, who is Senior Vice President at CTS, brings deep industry experience from prior leadership positions at Eaton Corporation and Cummins Inc.

"I am very pleased that Pratik will assume the role of COO. His experience, focus and leadership will be important to executing our growth strategy," commented Kieran O'Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of CTS. "Pratik has demonstrated an ability to lead and deliver results since joining CTS and I am confident that he will be highly effective as COO."

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets.?For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com-

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


