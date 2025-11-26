Anzeige
26.11.2025
Stegra granted additional state aid from the Industrial Leap

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Swedish Energy Agency announced that Stegra has been granted about €37 million from the Industrial Leap. The grant goes towards the establishment of Stegra's fully integrated near zero emission steel production facility in Boden.

In September 2024, Stegra was awarded €100 million from the Industrial leap after the European Commission earlier the same year approved, under the EU State aid rules, a €265 million Swedish measure made available in part through the Recovery and Resilience Facility. Today, an additional €37 million in grants have been announced by the Swedish Energy Agency.

"We are grateful for the Swedish Energy Agency's decision. It gives us the possibility to strengthen Swedish and European competitiveness. There is still a gap to what the EU has approved, and we hope that further steps can be taken to close it and provide a more level playing field in relation to other projects", says Henrik Henriksson, CEO Stegra.

CONTACT:

For more information, contact: Karin Hallstan, Head of Communications, Stegra at press@stegra.com or +46 76 842 81 04

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stegra/r/stegra-granted-additional-state-aid-from-the-industrial-leap,c4273187

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20623/4273187/3809523.pdf

Stegra granted additional state aid from the Industrial Leap

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stegra-granted-additional-state-aid-from-the-industrial-leap-302626950.html

