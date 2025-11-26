SMX Public Limited: Six Partnership Wins In, SMX Took Dubai Gold to a New Standard

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / By the time SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) stepped into the 2025 DMCC Precious Metals Conference on November 24th, the company was not seeking momentum. It already had it. Six partnerships were fully secured across the hardest, most demanding corners of global industry. None were theoretical. None were early-stage. Each one was live, deployed, and pushing the market toward a future built on verifiable truth. Dubai did not validate SMX. Dubai revealed what SMX had already built.

The audience in that room understood the implications instantly. Ahmed Bin Sulayem opened the conference with the same tone he has carried for years, the tone of someone who knows the gold market can no longer rely on optimistic assumptions. Gold needs verification that survives pressure, politics, and transport. SMX walked onto that stage with a system that had already been tested across sectors that rarely share standards, yet all reached the same conclusion. Proof is no longer optional.

A Year Defined By Six Major Wins

What gave 2025 its weight was not the number of partnerships but the diversity and reach behind them. SMX strengthened its precious-metals footprint with a bullion-logistics alliance that embedded molecular tracking into vault-to-vault transfers, eliminating the blind spots that have historically undermined custody. It was followed by a refinery and assay collaboration that maintained provenance through smelting, recasting, and certification. A metals sourcing agreement with a sovereign-focused consortium expanded SMX's authority into the type of cross-border flows where identity is often the first casualty.

The company continued building with an industrial-materials integration that allowed identity tracking inside alloy feedstock used in heavy manufacturing. Then it extended its circular-economy infrastructure by tracing recycled plastic as it moved from post-consumer waste into certified industrial-grade resin, a step regulators have been demanding for years, but no one has delivered at scale. Finally, SMX secured a global shipping partnership that applied chain-of-custody verification across maritime routes that have long been vulnerable to illicit metal laundering and substitution.

These were not symbolic relationships. They were commercial solutions deployed inside supply chains that still rely on paperwork to defend billions of dollars of value. By midyear, it was obvious that SMX was not building momentum. It was building architecture.

Why 2025 Became the Pivot

Most companies talk about potential. SMX spent the year proving it across six separate industries that rarely overlap. The real signal was consistency. Every agreement strengthened a different pillar of the same verification universe. When the market looked at SMX, it no longer saw a company fighting for validation. It saw a company expanding a technology that works under the pressures real supply chains face every day.

Each deal made the next deal easier. Each partnership added tangibility to a system that regulators, manufacturers, and traders have been waiting for long before they were willing to admit it. The market did not need six years to understand SMX. It needed six confirmations in one year.

Dubai Was the Newest Spotlight, Not the Only Catalyst

This is what made the DMCC 2025 conference so important. Dubai is the metronome of the global gold industry. It is where vault operators, refiners, traders, and sovereign players quietly decide which standards matter and which claims do not survive scrutiny. SMX arrived carrying evidence, and the room recognized it immediately.

Dubai did not spark SMX's year. It added to it. Every partnership the company completed in 2025 led directly to the moment on stage when molecular memory met the gold market's most influential audience. The presentation did not introduce a theory. It showed a record. It showed execution. It showed a technology already in use across the same types of global networks that gold depends on.

Dubai amplified what was already inevitable.

The Market Leaves 2025 With a Different Understanding of SMX

This is the real takeaway. SMX is no longer a clever idea or a future-facing solution waiting for adoption. It is a company that spent the year building a verification ecosystem that industrial stakeholders already rely on. Six major partnerships, all secured before Dubai, formed the foundation. Dubai simply put a spotlight on the proof.

2025 ended with a message the market could no longer ignore. SMX is not keeping pace with the shift toward transparency. It is driving it. And the systems built this year will define what verification looks like in 2026 and beyond.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

