New Team Members Will Accelerate XBOW's Momentum in Autonomous Offensive Security to Redefine Enterprise Cyber Resilience and Disrupt Legacy Defensive Models

XBOW, the leading autonomous offensive security company (xbow.com), today announced the appointment of two accomplished executives to its leadership team. Jonaki Egenolf (formerly with Snyk and Veracode) joins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Dean Breda (formerly with Veracode, HackerOne and Nasuni) as General Counsel (GC). As the company continues to accelerate its momentum and innovation in autonomous offensive security to defend against AI-powered attacks, these key additions further strengthen XBOW's growing executive bench, which includes industry veterans Niroshan (Niro) Rajadurai, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) who joined the team in August after leading GTM for Github Advanced Security, and Nico Waisman, Chief Security Officer (CSO) and former CISO of Lyft.

"Jonaki and Dean bring exceptional experience and leadership to XBOW, as we advance our mission to transform how organizations proactively secure themselves through autonomous offensive capabilities," said Oege de Moor, CEO of XBOW. "Just like Niro and Nico, Jonaki and Dean are veterans of the cybersecurity industry who recognized that traditional AppSec tooling will not meet the demands of modern day AI-enabled attacks and see XBOW as the future of cyber defense in the age of AI and automation."

These appointments come as XBOW continues to achieve major milestones in advancing its autonomous offensive security platform which empowers security teams to continuously test, validate, and strengthen their cyber defenses at machine speed. The company was recently named the Early Growth Stage winner in the Fortune Cyber60 list that spotlights the world's most promising cybersecurity companies.

In August XBOW's autonomous-agents reached the top of the HackerOne global leaderboard, outperforming human hackers across thousands of real, hardened targets. Achieving this recognition in just under 5 months is a concrete demonstration of the company's ability to bring expert-level, autonomous offensive security capabilities to market.

Earlier this month XBOW released XBOW Lightspeed Pentest On Demand, the first self-serve, continuous offensive security offering using autonomous agentswhich delivers expert-grade, compliance-ready results in days, not weeks. The introduction of this offering will heavily lean on the expertise of the expanding executive team.

Egenolf and Breda will play pivotal roles in strengthening XBOW's brand, governance, and strategic execution as the company expands across key markets and drives an aggressive mission to help global organizations evolve their security posture to meet the scale and speed of AI-powered attacks.

About XBOW

XBOW is the autonomous offensive security company redefining cyber defense for the AI era. Combining AI reasoning with offensive security workflows, the XBOW platform delivers expert-level security testing at machine speed. XBOW empowers security teams to transform from reactive to proactive defense at AI scale. For XBOW customers, autonomous offense is the best defense.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251126601532/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

press@xbow.com