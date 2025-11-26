FundCanna Highlights Cannabis Finance Innovation at MJBizCon 2025 With ReadyPaid and Industry Credit Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / FundCanna , the leading lender for the cannabis industry, is taking center stage at MJBizCon 2025 by sponsoring The Hub at the Las Vegas Convention Center and hosting three education sessions during the conference. CEO Adam Stettner will also speak on the panel "How Unchecked Credit and Poor Collections Are Strangling the Cannabis Supply Chain" on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 10:50 a.m.

With cannabis operators facing tightening liquidity, FundCanna will drive conversations around working capital trends, responsible lending practices, and the areas where clients are seeing the strongest growth. The company will also highlight the adoption and impact of ReadyPaid , its buy-now-pay-later platform designed for the cannabis ecosystem.

"The cannabis industry is facing a liquidity crisis. With more than $4 billion in unpaid invoices, traditional finance has left operators relying on workarounds that don't support long-term growth," said Stettner. "ReadyPaid brings instant liquidity, flexible credit, and payment terms that finally align with revenue cycles - delivering the trust, speed, and stability this industry needs through a simple, embedded checkout experience."

Where to Find FundCanna at MJBizCon 2025

Speaking Schedule: MJBizCon Panel; Breakout Session Room 3 - N114 Thursday, December 4, at 10:50 AM: "How Unchecked Credit and Poor Collections Are Strangling the Cannabis Supply Chain" The Hub, sponsored by FundCanna: Wednesday, December 3, at 10:00 AM - "Using Working Capital Between Buyers and Sellers" Thursday, December 4, at 1:00 PM - "Hemp & Beverage, a Look Ahead" Friday, December 5, at 2:00 PM - "A Conversation with NCIA"



Spotlight on ReadyPaid : The Klarna of Cannabis - MJBizCon Promotions

ReadyPaid addresses one of the industry's most persistent challenges: slow, unreliable payment cycles. The B2B buy-now-pay-later platform gives sellers guaranteed, immediate payment while buyers receive flexible terms structured around their revenue cadence. This dual-sided solution helps reduce delinquent receivables and improves operational predictability.

Show Promotions:

Buyer Incentive: $500 cash or credit toward the first ReadyPaid purchase

Seller Promo: 50% off seller fees

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of non-real estate capital to the cannabis industry, approving roughly $500 million to the industry in just our first few years. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry.

For more than 20 years, our team of financial experts has created finance products that have provided $20 billion to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for 20-plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition, notably including EY's Entrepreneur of the Year and seven showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com.

