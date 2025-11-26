As the holiday shopping season kicks off on Black Friday, consumers are urged to authenticate their luxury goods to avoid counterfeit luxury items, especially when using unfamiliar online sellers and resale platforms.

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / As the holiday shopping season begins, Real Authentication is encouraging consumers to safeguard their investments and avoid the proliferation of counterfeit luxury items by authenticating their luxury goods.

Real Authentication Urges Holiday Shoppers to Virtually Authenticate Luxury Goods Purchases

As the holiday shopping season kicks off on Black Friday, consumers are urged to authenticate their luxury goods to avoid counterfeit luxury items, especially when using unfamiliar online sellers and resale platforms.

Real Authentication is a global leader in luxury goods authentication, covering more than 170 luxury brands across categories including handbags, watches, eyewear, clothing, jewelry, shoes, sneakers, scarves, hats, and home goods. With the high demand for those and other luxury goods, especially during the peak holiday shopping season, the risk of encountering counterfeit items rises.

"Holiday shopping is exciting, but it's also prime time for counterfeit resellers," said Real Authentication Co-Founder Jenna Padilla. "Real Authentication provides a seamless, efficient, and reliable solution for consumers seeking to confirm the authenticity of their luxury holiday purchases."

Experts forecast that online shoppers will spend a record $253.4 billion during the 2025 holiday season - nearly $12 billion on Black Friday alone. Holiday shoppers hunting for bargains on luxury brands are at a heightened risk of fraud. Counterfeit schemes thrive on gift-buying urgency, flash sales, and unfamiliar online marketplaces.

"Black Friday shopping is a particularly tricky time because consumers expect 'too good to be true' deals," added Real Authentication Co-Founder Anastacia Black. "But independent authentication helps avoid costly disappointments."

Real Authentication urges shoppers, from individual shoppers to resellers, retailers and enterprise businesses, to use virtual authentication throughout the holiday season with its fast and easy-to-use process:

Clients begin by uploading images of their purchases via mobile app or web portal .

A team of expert human authenticators use their extensive hands-on experience along with a proprietary archive of over 7 million reference images to analyze the fine details of every item submitted.

Authenticators also run each item through Real Authentication's proprietary technology to cross-check numerous data points within the system and identify any potential red flags.

Quality assurance from the fraud detection team adds another layer of security, and consumers receive a determination on the item in 24 hours or less, with options for express 12-hour and one-hour decisions.

Notably, while many services rely solely on AI or automated scanning, Real Authentication's world-renowned team of expert authenticators analyze every aspect of each submitted item on top of the use of their proprietary technology. The platform now services clients in more than 95% of all global countries, making expert authentication accessible to all who need it.

Whether verifying a designer handbag found on resale sites or a pair of premium sneakers from an unfamiliar vendor, consumers are urged to protect their investments by using Real Authentication's service to ensure you're getting the real deal. Learn more at realauthentication.com.

About Real Authentication

Real Authentication's mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind by leveraging our deep expertise and years of experience to deliver the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available. Learn more at realauthentication.com .

Disclaimer: Real Authentication is an independent, third-party authentication service and is not affiliated with any of the brands it services.

