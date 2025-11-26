Hatch X Acquires Magma Build Studios

Expanding capabilities into custom finishes, fabrication, custom metalwork and sculpture.

Acquisition adds master craftsmanship and hospitality-grade portfolio, strengthening Hatch X's end-to-end experiential design and precision fabrication-all under one roof.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Hatch X, (previously Hatch Exhibits) the experiential design and precision fabrication studio, announces the acquisition of Magma Build Studios, a custom fabricator known for architectural finishes, custom metalwork, lighting, and one-of-a-kind sculpture. Magma's work-crafted by master artisans-spans luxury four- and five-star resorts, casinos, museums, and leading influential businesses.

"Bringing Magma Build Studios into Hatch X elevates what we can deliver-from sculptural moments and immersive environments to hospitality-grade interiors," said Chris McCormick, Founder at Hatch X. "Their mastery pairs perfectly with our 'solve for X' mission: turning complex briefs into remarkable, buildable realities - all under one roof."

Magma Build Studios adds deep expertise with a portfolio that demonstrates meticulous detail and durable, guest-ready performance. The combined team strengthens Hatch X's ability to design, engineer, fabricate, and install custom experiences at scale, while maintaining the precision and craftsmanship clients trust.

"We've always believed that exceptional environments are the result of exceptional craft," said Aric Wanveer of Magma Build Studios. "Joining Hatch X lets us bring that craft to larger, more complex projects without losing the care and rigor that define our studio."

About Hatch X

Hatch X is an experiential design and precision fabrication studio that turns bold ideas into real-world environments-all under one roof. From concept to install, Hatch X designs, engineers, builds, and delivers custom experiences for brands, cultural institutions, venues, and developers. We solve for X with a hands-on, collaborative approach and an unwavering standard of quality.

Media Contact

Tracy McCormick

CEO at Hatch X

tracy@hatchx.com | 844-224-2824

hatchx.com

Chris McCormick

Co-Founder at Hatch X

chris@hatchx.com | 844-224-2824

hatchx.com

SOURCE: Hatch X

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hatch-x-acquires-magma-build-studios-1112524