Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus with plans to bring the Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF (TSX: SIXY) ("SIXY") to Canadian investors. SIXY is expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on December 2, 2025 under the ticker symbol SIXY, subject to TSX approval.

SIXY is designed to offer investors modestly levered exposure to a portfolio of Canada's 'Big Six' banks, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Scotiabank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), and National Bank of Canada, with a covered call strategy.

SIXY aims to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, up to a 1.33 times multiple of the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index, or a successor index. To enhance yield and manage risk, SIXY will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market conditions.

SIXY will use modest leverage in order to seek to achieve its investment objective. Leverage will be created through the use of cash borrowings and/or derivatives, or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities legislation.

Cash distributions, if any, on SIXY will be paid at least twice per month, with the possibility of more frequent distributions at the Manager's discretion.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $8 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF ("SIXY") will be offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

The information contained herein is a general description and is not intended to be specific investment advice to any particular investor nor intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Leverage increases risk.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276053

SOURCE: Evolve ETFs