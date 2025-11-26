Estimating Edge Helps Roofing Estimators Prepare for 2026 With the EDGE

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Estimating Edge, creator of The EDGE roofing estimating software and a member of the Foundation Software business portfolio, is helping roofing estimators prepare for 2026 with stronger, more accurate estimating workflows.

Material volatility and labor shortages continue to challenge roofing contractors across the country. Recent studies show year-over-year increases in roofing material prices of 8-15%, putting pressure on estimators who still rely on generic spreadsheets and disconnected tools.

The EDGE combines digital roofing takeoff and estimating in a single platform, allowing users to measure directly on screen and flow quantities into priced estimates.

With detailed roofing databases, trade-specific production rates and labor-driven calculations that adjust automatically, estimators can create bids that reflect current market conditions while maintaining consistency across projects.

"Roofing estimators can't afford guesswork in a market where pricing changes weekly," said Dave Chapman, Sales Director for Estimating Edge. "The EDGE gives contractors the confidence to build bids on real data instead of outdated spreadsheets, helping them stay competitive even as labor and material pressures continue into 2026."

In addition, roofing estimators gain access to customizable templates that include roofing conditions and assemblies, along with clear visibility into labor, material and equipment costs.

By reducing manual or duplicate data entry and centralizing estimating in one system, The EDGE helps roofing contractors respond quickly to price changes, compare scenarios and protect margins during their busiest bid cycles.

