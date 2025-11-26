Montreal, Quebec and San Mateo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corporation (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") and Exascale Labs Inc. ("Exascale") today announced a multi-year initiative to integrate quantum-grade cryptographic technology directly into large-scale AI compute infrastructure. The partnership brings together Exascale's full-stack GPU platform with QeM's Quantum Random Number Generator ("QRNG") hybrid technology including cryptographic modules-setting the stage for one of the world's most secure environments for high-density AI workloads.

The collaboration, known as the Exascale-Quantum AI Compute Security Initiative, fuses next-generation chip-level quantum entropy with Exascale's modular data centers, direct-to-chip cooling systems, NVIDIA B200 GPU clusters, and real-time control plane. The result: AI infrastructure that can verify its own integrity, protect against emerging cyber threats, and safeguard sensitive data used by sectors such as defense, healthcare, finance, and blockchain compute.

Under Phase 1 of the Initiative, Quantum-enhanced features from QeM will be integrated during this phase as part of a secure-compute pilot program. Phase 2 will focus on integrating QeM's QRNG hybrid semiconductor designs into Exascale's cluster architecture. Both companies will collaborate closely on engineering, manufacturing feasibility, and deployment timelines. A core component of the Initiative is the rollout of quantum-secured infrastructure across multiple operators. Exascale will secure Technology Agreements with data-center operators, AI companies, and compute partners adopting QeM's quantum-security stack.

Management believes the Exascale-Quantum AI Compute Security Initiative is aligned with several rapidly expanding technology markets. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market is forecast to grow from USD $79.4 billion in 2024 to approximately $422.5 billion by 2030, reflecting increased demand for large-scale GPU clusters supporting training and deployment of advanced AI models. Parallel industry research from Gartner projects that the AI Security and Trust Market-which includes technologies designed to protect AI workloads, secure data pipelines, and ensure model integrity-may exceed USD $60 billion by 2030. In addition, Allied Market Research estimates that the quantum-cryptography market, including quantum random number generation and post-quantum security technologies, could reach USD $8.6 billion by 2032.

About Quantum eMotion (QeM)

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

About Exascale Labs

Exascale Labs builds and operates high-performance AI compute infrastructure-featuring modular data centers, liquid-cooled GPU clusters, InfiniBand networking, and a proprietary orchestration plane for high-density enterprise AI workloads.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the strategic collaboration between QeM and Exascale; the objectives, scope, timing, milestones and expected outcomes of the Exascale-Quantum AI Compute Security Initiative; the anticipated features, performance and security benefits of integrating QeM's quantum random number generator technology and cryptographic modules into AI compute infrastructure; expected engineering, manufacturing feasibility, deployment plans and timelines; the securing by Exascale of technology agreements with operators, AI companies and compute partners; the expected pilot programs and commercialization activities; the anticipated revenue opportunity and duration of the partnership; market growth projections and industry outlooks for AI infrastructure, AI security/trust and quantum cryptography.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions at the time they are made and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ability of the parties to negotiate and finalize definitive agreements and statements of work; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the ability to design, engineer, manufacture, qualify, integrate and scale QeM's technologies into Exascale's platforms on anticipated timelines and to expected specifications; supply chain constraints; dependence on third-party vendors; regulatory approvals, export controls, data security, privacy and cybersecurity compliance; the performance of pilot programs and the achievement of technical milestones; market acceptance, customer procurement cycles, and successful execution of commercialization plans; Exascale's ability to secure technology agreements with counterparties on acceptable terms and timelines; pricing, competition and rapid technological change in AI infrastructure, cybersecurity and quantum technology markets; reliance on key personnel and partners; intellectual property protection, infringement claims and licensing risks; macroeconomic conditions, inflation, interest rates, foreign exchange, and geopolitical events; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The inclusion of market data and third-party forecasts is for informational purposes only and does not imply their accuracy or completeness; such data and forecasts are subject to the same risks and uncertainties and may change without notice.

