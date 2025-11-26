Anzeige
ITR Concession Company LLC: ITRCC Continues Work on Push 4.0

RAMP CLOSURE WITH DETOUR TO BE PUT IN PLACE

ELKHART, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), is in the last stages of work on the PUSH 4.0 (Pavement Upgrade for a Superior Highway) project.

As the project enters its final phase, access to ITR's Exit 144 ramp to I-69 northbound will be closed beginning on Friday, December 5th at 4 p.m. and continuing through Thursday, December 11th at 7 p.m. The closure is necessary to complete final work on the ramp and underside of the Indiana Toll Road bridge over I-69.

Motorists should use the posted detour routes. Those traveling eastbound on ITR should exit at the Howe/LaGrange Interchange- Exit 121 and follow S.R. 9 south to U.S. 20 eastbound and then take I-69 north. Westbound motorists should also exit at the Howe/LaGrange Interchange - Exit 121 and follow S.R. 9 south to U.S. 20 eastbound and then take I-69 north.

"As we enter the final phase of this project, we appreciate motorists' patience and caution while traveling through the project area," said an ITRCC representative. "We look forward to completing the work so drivers can enjoy the benefits of an upgraded highway."

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITRCC responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile ITR. Headquartered in Elkhart, the ITR spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the ITR serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

For current traffic and construction updates, visit www.indianatollroad.org or follow @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter).

### END ###

Contact Information

ITR Communications Dept. Marie Jaffe
Communications Manager
itrcommunications@indianatollroad.org
7243221879

.

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/itrcc-continues-work-on-push-4.0-1112533

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
