The Anna Kavanaugh Philanthropic Center for Global Outreach: Anna Kavanaugh and Her Philanthropic Center Facilitate Public Dialogue on Historical Accuracy in Honor of Native American Experience and Resilience

Partners from Native Americans Matter will join the event to explore the true history of the Thanksgiving holiday, offering essential perspectives on Native sovereignty, sacrifice, and survival.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / The Anna Kavanaugh Philanthropic Center (AKPC) is set to host "Reframing Gratitude: Honoring Indigenous Truth Before Thanksgiving."

National Day of Mourning

Discussion on the Thanksgiving Holiday and the Native American National Day of Mourning.

The gathering will be held in a dedicated virtual symposium to honor the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with deeper respect and truth by engaging with the historical reality and the enduring resilience of Native American nations. The holiday is for many Americans, Native and non-Native, a time for family gathering and expressing gratitude. However, it is also deemed a National Day of Mourning. For many Native American people, the day is one of grief and resistance, challenging the holiday's origin narrative which obscures centuries of displacement, broken treaties, and violence. The Anna Kavanaugh Philanthropic Center is committed to ongoing education and supportive action in advocacy for Indigenous rights, justice, and healing.

The event is focused entirely on historical accuracy and collective community responsibility. It is an act of determined inclusion, striving for a future that honors Indigenous sovereignty and the critical knowledge held by the original stewards of American land.

The gathering will feature partners from Native Americans Matter who will share essential stories and perspectives. The discussion is structured to guide attendees through four critical areas of reflection, using the exact language from the event description:

Honor Indigenous Resilience: Acknowledge and revere the enduring survival, culture, and contributions of Native American nations, past and present. We commit to elevating their stories in generations to come.

Examine Historical Truth: Unpack and challenge the false historical narrative often taught in popular culture. We will discuss the documented historical reality that contradicts the simplified Thanksgiving origin narrative, focusing on the rapid escalation of conflict, land loss, and genocide that followed 1621.

Reframe Gratitude: Explore how to authentically express thanks for the resources we have, while acknowledging the deep injustices and sacrifices imposed upon Native American ancestors-and the historical trauma that continues to affect their communities today.

Observe with Responsibility: Consider meaningful ways to observe a "Truthsgiving" that incorporates elements of respect, reparations, and ongoing action in support of Native sovereignty and justice.

The AKPC seeks to create an honest space where all people can share in the complexity of our past to build a truly inclusive future. This is a final annual opportunity to join the vital conversation. Registration is required to secure free access to the event.

EVENT DETAILS:

Event: Reframing Gratitude: Honoring Indigenous Truth Before Thanksgiving

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 6:00pm-8:30pm PST

Where: Virtual Event (Registration Required for Provided Link - Sales Close One Hour Before Start)

TO SECURE YOUR SPOT: Click here to reserve your free ticket on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reframing-gratitude-honoring-indigenous-truth-before-thanksgiving-tickets-1975822224461?aff=oddtdtcreator

About the Anna Kavanaugh Philanthropic Center

The Center focuses on global strategic planning and policy advocacy via media, films, broadcasts, writings, summits, seminars, education & awareness. Its work primarily focuses on supporting crisis relief and rescue for worldwide humanitarian, wildlife, environmental, & conservation welfare efforts.

For more information please visit: https://www.theannakavanaughfoundation.org/ or https://www.annakavanaughofficialwebsite.com/

