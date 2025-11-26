Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Encore Technologies Corp. ("Encore" or the "Company"). Following its recent Initial Public Offering, the Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed on the CSE today under the ticker symbol ENCR. The shares begin trading on November 28.

Encore builds and invests in technology ventures that advance intelligent infrastructure, energy systems and data-driven operations. Leveraging automation, advanced sensing, intelligent devices, and real-time analytics, the Company develops platforms that improve the efficiency, safety and sustainability of real-world systems. Encore seeks to enhance its customer offering by acquiring or developing complementary technologies that strengthen monitoring, remote data capture and connected operations in the built environment.

"The benefits of enhanced transparency and efficiency in data measurement, reporting and verification are significant, particularly with respect to energy and emissions data," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "Taking this function from a manual to automated process can surely help businesses manage their data more efficiently and cost-effectively. Encore represents another innovative technology company to list on the CSE."

"Joining the CSE marks a significant step forward for Encore as we continue building technologies that help organizations capture, understand and act on data," said Stephen Kukucha, Chief Executive Officer of Encore Technologies. "We're grateful for the support of our customers, team and investors as we enter the public markets."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

X (Twitter): https://x.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276061

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)