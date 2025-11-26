Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) (the "Company" or "Metal Energy") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first phase of the of requirements under the option agreement (the "Agreement") previously announced on October 23, 2025 (view here) and October 28, 2025 (view here) respecting the NIV and West NIV exploration properties in north-central British Columbia (the "Properties") by issuing the common shares to the optionor and making the required cash payment in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement.

"With this first phase complete, we move NIV one step closer to drilling. We're now focused on bringing forward the value we see in this compelling porphyry target in the Toodoggone District," said Stephen Stewart, Chairman of Metal Energy.

The Option Agreement grants Metal Energy the exclusive right to earn an 80% undivided interest in the NIV and West NIV properties. As announced on November 19, 2025 (view here), the Company has also entered into a right of first refusal agreement for the remaining 20% of the Properties. NIV is a fully permitted, drill-ready copper-gold-molybdenum project located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone District and features extensive, coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies in a favourable geological setting consistent with large-scale porphyry systems.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Metal Energy has issued 862,708 common shares (the "Shares") to the optionor. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company is completing the initial cash payments in the aggregate amount of $300,000 required under the first phase of the Option Agreement. The transaction remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Metal Energy

Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) is a critical metals exploration company focused on copper and gold assets in Canada. The Company now controls NIV, a newly acquired, fully permitted, and drill-ready copper-gold-molybdenum project located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone District, a region known for significant porphyry deposits.

With the addition of NIV, Metal Energy's portfolio now includes three high-potential projects:

NIV Project (Cu-Au-Mo, 100%-controlled) - Toodoggone District, BC

Highland Valley Project (Cu-Mo-Ag-Au-Re, 100%-owned) - British Columbia

Manibridge Project (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE, 85%-owned) - Manitoba

