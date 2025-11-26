Sao Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Perseu Counterintelligence, a specialized firm focused on high-complexity conflict resolution, today confirmed its official availability to the United States market. The firm, which is already executing a strict non-disclosure agreement (NDA) operation for an executive associated with a major U.S. multinational, is now expanding its proprietary framework to the broader North American corporate sector.

This strategic move, orchestrated by founder JL Soares (José Lemes Soares), follows the successful consolidation of the firm's operational model in Latin America. The decision to formally open the U.S. portfolio comes in response to increasing demand for multidisciplinary solutions that can bridge the gap between traditional litigation and asymmetric corporate threats.

The Architecture of Strategic Intervention

Perseu Counterintelligence specializes in intervening where multiple organizational and behavioral vectors collide. The firm's operational framework is rooted in strategic architecture, focusing on design and direction rather than simple investigation.





JL Soares, Counterintelligence Specialist



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/275725_image1.jpg

Perseu's doctrine includes mobilization of the world's most capable assets for each specific theater and activating a global ecosystem of elite specialists-ranging from former state-level counterintelligence officers and elite ethical hackers to top-tier litigation firms. All assets operate under a central strategic roadmap designed by Perseu to ensure precision and discipline.

"The complexity of modern corporate disputes has evolved beyond the reach of standard legal remedies," stated JL Soares. "Our official entry into the U.S. reflects the market's need for a structured operational architecture that integrates behavioral profiling, digital forensics, and legal strategy to resolve entrenched conflicts."

Proactive Doctrine and Core Pillars

Soares emphasizes that Perseu's approach was shaped by years of operations across corporate deadlocks, shareholder conflicts, and high-stakes family disputes involving systemic risk. The firm's institutional pillars include:

Structural Mapping: Identifying hidden power dynamics and organizational veto mechanisms.

Identifying hidden power dynamics and organizational veto mechanisms. Integrated Legal Synchronization: Ensuring the legal team is fully aligned with the broader strategic and operational goals.

Ensuring the legal team is fully aligned with the broader strategic and operational goals. Risk Containment: Managing operational and reputational risks simultaneously.

Managing operational and reputational risks simultaneously. Predictive Analysis: Using counterintelligence techniques for conflict forecasting.

"Our role is to identify these deep structures, design a solution pathway, and orchestrate the best talent in the market to achieve resolution where systems have stalled," Soares notes.

Global Reach and Specialized Ecosystem

Perseu maintains a vetted network of strategic partners designed to handle high-stakes environments. To execute these mandates, the firm coordinates operations across Israel, the United States, and Europe, deploying specialized capabilities while maintaining centralized strategic control. The firm emphasizes that its operations are strictly selective, prioritizing cases based on structural complexity and ethical legitimacy.

About Perseu Counterintelligence

Perseu Counterintelligence is a private firm specializing in the resolution of high-complexity human and institutional conflicts. Headquartered in Brazil with active operations in the United States and Europe, the firm integrates strategic architecture, counterintelligence protocols, and operational risk management to provide structural defense for high-stakes disputes.

To illustrate the firm's modus operandi across diverse operational theaters, a selection of verified cases is accessible via the company's public portfolio. Perseu emphasizes that these specific disclosures were either expressly authorized or are free of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), serving strictly to validate the technical applicability of the framework.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275725

SOURCE: PRNews OU