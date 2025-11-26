Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" / the "Company") announces that it is planning to perform a Drone MAG geophysical survey over selected areas of the Blue Quartz Gold Property located 73 km east of Timmins. The Blue Quartz Gold Property neighbors the Munro-Croesus Gold Project of ONYX Gold Corp. and the Goldarm Property of GFG Resources Inc. and is located north of the Fox Gold Mine property of McEwen Mining Inc. (see Area Map, Figure 1).

The Blue Quartz Property is situated on geological faults associated with the Destor Porcupine Fault Zone which trends east-west within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The property hosts the past producing Blue Quartz Mine, the past producing Aljo Mine Shaft as well as the Lucky Ben exploration shaft, the Dunlop exploration shaft and the Clifford exploration shaft (see Property Map, Figure 2).

Exploration success at ONYX Gold's Argus North Zone situated 5 km along structural trend to the south-east plus GFG Resources exploration success adjacent to the north Blue Quartz property boundary highlight the exploration potential of the Blue Quartz property. The 100 percent McLaren owned Blue Quartz property covers an area of 640 hectares and consists of patented claims and staked claim cells.

McLaren plans to focus the MAG geophysical survey over two geological structures on the Blue Quartz property where historic underground mining work previously took place. The Blue Quartz Mine target area is located in the southern portion of the property and is situated proximal to the Pipestone Fault. A second target area containing historic underground mine workings, is located in the northern part of the property proximal to the Painkiller Lake Fault.





Figure 1, Area map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/932/276095_b7c12fd404f39af3_001full.jpg





Figure 2, Property map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/932/276095_mcclarenfig2.jpg

ABOUT MCLAREN

McLaren has been focused on exploration work on its gold properties in the Timmins Gold Region of Northeastern Ontario, approximately 80 km east of Timmins city centre. McLaren now owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, 640 ha, Blue Quartz Gold Mine property as well as the 1,770 ha McCool property and 775 ha Kerrs gold property, all located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Blue Quartz Gold Exploration Property

The Blue Quartz property is located in Beatty Township 73 km east of Timmins and neighbors the Fox Mine, the Fenn-Gib project and the former producing Ross Mine. The property hosts the former producing Blue Quartz Gold Mine and consists of patented claims and staked claims covering an area of 640 ha. The Blue Quartz property is adjacent to the south of the Goldarm Gold Property owned by GFG Resources Inc. ("GFG") where GFG is carrying out exploration, see GFG news release issued on July 24, 2025. To the east, the Blue Quartz property neighbors Onyx Gold Corp's ("ONYX") Argus project, where ONYX is currently carrying out exploration. See ONYX's November 17, 2025, news release.

McCool Gold Exploration Property

The McCool property is located in McCool Township 85 km east of Timmins and neighbors the Tower Gold project, the Fenn-Gib project and the Holt Mine Complex. The property is on the north side of the Destor Porcupine Fault and covers 5 km of the Centre Hill Fault. The property consists of a mining lease and crown claims with an area of 1,770 ha. See McLaren news release issued on January 24, 2023, for drill results from a 2,392 metre, six-hole, phase one diamond drilling program on the McCool property.

Kerrs Gold Exploration Property

The Kerrs property is located in Kerrs Township approximately 15 km north of the McCool property and consists of mining leases covering an area of 771 ha. Previous historical work on the property during the mid-1980s included 10,279 m of diamond drilling in 55 holes. The drilling was focused on an exploration target area that is an extension of a gold mineralized trend from the adjacent property to the east, known as the KBX Zone.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William MacRae, P.Geo, a consultant to McLaren and the Qualified Person for McLaren, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

