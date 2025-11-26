Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"), a leader in developing cutting-edge point-of-care eye diagnostic solutions, is pleased to announce its scientific collaboration with the renowned LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad, India. The partnership supports the clinical validation of TeaRx, the Company's next-generation Red Eye diagnostic test.

DiagnosTear is currently developing a rapid, point-of-care diagnostic test designed to differentiate between Adenoviral conjunctivitis, Herpetic keratitis, and Allergic conjunctivitis - three of the most common and often misdiagnosed causes of red eye. This tool aims to significantly reduce diagnostic uncertainty and improve patient care through timely and accurate results.

Under the collaboration, LVPEI will provide access to well-characterized clinical samples, including a dedicated cohort of patients with PCR-confirmed Herpetic Keratitis. These samples will be used to evaluate and refine the analytical and clinical performance of the TeaRx platform.

"This collaboration with LV Prasad Eye Institute accelerates our goal of bringing the first point of care, multi-parametric test for differential diagnosis of red eye, and specifically for on-site detection of Herpes viruses," said Dr. Shimon Gross, CEO of DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. "The clinical data from this study will be instrumental in supporting our FDA regulatory pathway and preparing for commercial launch."

This collaboration underscores DiagnosTear's commitment to building strategic partnerships with world-class clinical centers, supporting the Company's mission to transform tear-based diagnostics into a new standard of care.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. is a global leader in the development and commercialization of rapid, point-of-care, multi-parametric diagnostic tests for ocular diseases. By leveraging the analysis of tear fluid composition, DiagnosTear provides innovative solutions for diagnosing conditions like Dry Eye and Red Eye. The company is committed to improving patient outcomes and transforming ophthalmic care through advanced, accessible diagnostic technologies.

LVPEI is a globally recognized eye care institution known for its excellence in clinical care, research, and education. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, LVPEI is committed to improving eye health through world-class innovation and collaboration.

