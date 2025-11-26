Aquarian Consult Ltd: Nigeria Welcomes First Wave of St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation Following Landmark Visa-Free Agreement

ABUJA, Nigeria, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nigeria yesterday welcomed an official government delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis, just weeks after the two nations achieved a historic milestone: granting visa-free entry to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. The visit was facilitated in partnership with Aquarian Consult, underscoring the role of private sector leadership in advancing Afri-Caribbean Cooperation.

This groundbreaking agreement makes the Caribbean nation the first outside Africa and ECOWAS to enjoy unrestricted access to Nigeria, signalling a new era of connectivity and cooperation among the Global African people.

Led by Minister of Agriculture, Samal Mojah Duggins, the 20-member senior delegation also includes the Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley, and Speaker of the National Assembly, Lanien Blanchette. With high-level government and private sector meetings on the agenda, the visit signals a bold commitment to accelerate diplomatic and economic ties after this landmark policy shift, an example of how Global African communities can unite for shared progress.

The breakthrough was brokered by Nigerian business leader, Aisha Maina, CEO of Aquarian Consult, whose leadership during the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS '25) was instrumental in driving this agreement forward.

"This is more than a policy change, it's a signal to the world that Africa and the Caribbean are ready to collaborate on trade, investment, and cultural exchange," said Aisha Maina. "Global investors should take note: this is the beginning of a powerful alliance built on the strength of Global African people."

The delegation's arrival highlights opportunities in sectors such as agribusiness, technology, and creative industries. Both nations are advancing discussions on food security, cultural exchange, and youth empowerment, with expanded outcomes expected at AACIS '26 in Abuja next March.

St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Agriculture, Samal Mojah Duggins, said: "This partnership represents a bold step toward a future where Africa and the Caribbean collaborate as equals in trade, culture, and innovation, uniting global African efforts for shared prosperity."

For global business leaders, this development signals new opportunities in South-South cooperation, leveraging Nigeria's role as Africa's economic gateway and St. Kitts and Nevis' strategic Citizenship by Investment program.

Media Contact:

Serumun Ubwa

Serumun.ubwa@aquarianconsult.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82ba0ee3-ed7e-4f9b-b6c0-b6c147d49495