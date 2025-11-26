Leading distributor of global companies including GSK/Haleon, Cargill, Reynolds, Paskesz

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company") announce that it has signed a definitive exclusive commercial distribution agreement with Guri A.A.O. ("Guri") to market and sell TempraMed's full product line across the retail market in Israel.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in TempraMed's worldwide commercialization strategy as the Company accelerates its pivot from a direct-to-consumer online model toward large-scale retail pharmacy networks and B2B medical payers. This transition aligns with the Company's long-term strategy to improve global access, reduce patient acquisition costs, and integrate its temperature-control solutions directly into the standard-of-care for millions of patients requiring temperature-sensitive medications.

Guri is among the top five distributors in Israel's retail sector and brings more than 50 years of industry leadership. The company exclusively distributes a wide range of internationally recognized brands-including GSK/Haleon oral care products and Cargill's Truvia natural sweeteners-and maintains deep, long-standing relationships with 2,500 of Israel's largest supermarkets, pharmacy chains, HMOs, and independent pharmacies.

By securing exclusive rights to TempraMed's VIVI line and upcoming temperature-sensitive medical storage products, Guri will play a central role in bringing TempraMed's solutions to a market known for early adoption of advanced medical technologies and strong consumer engagement in diabetes management and chronic care.

"TempraMed is an innovative, cutting-edge and revolutionary company that is transforming how temperature sensitive medication is stored. TempraMed has created a category of its own, with literally no competition in market. We know the demand for its product line is high, as we conducted comprehensive checks and consultations with professional opinion leaders, retailers, and pharmacists, all of whom were amazed and impressed by TempraMed's product portfolio," said Mr. Oded Guri, owner and CEO of Guri A.A.O. "Retail executives have already expressed a strong willingness to start selling the products. I'm proud to be among the first distributors of TempraMed products in the global market and am fully confident that this partnership will contribute to Guri's business growth and reputation, enriching our product portfolio and expanding into new categories."

The agreement with Guri represents the first of several new regional partnerships as TempraMed executes a global expansion program covering Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia. With eight patents and regulatory approvals across major jurisdictions, TempraMed's products are positioned to meet growing demand from health systems and payors requiring regulated, compliant cold-chain solutions for injectables, biologics, fertility medications, GLP-1 therapies, and insulin.

"As we expand globally, our focus is on embedding TempraMed's technology within the retail and clinical ecosystems where patients already receive care," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Partnering with a top-tier distributor like Guri aligns perfectly with our pivot from a digital B2C model to pharmacy-led distribution and B2B payor channels. This is a major step in making temperature-safe medication storage the global standard, improving outcomes, reducing wastage, and enhancing safety for patients who rely on temperature-sensitive therapies every single day."

Third Quarter Financial Results

The Company also announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the management's discussion and analysis for the same period (collectively, the "Third Quarter Financial Results"). Third Quarter Financial Results can be found on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/).

Update on Previously Announced Offering

The Company is pleased to provide an update regarding its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated October 21, 2025) (the "Offering"). The Company confirms that it continues to advance the Offering and is working towards closing, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Offering remains a priority as the Company executes on its strategic initiatives, including the recently announced exclusive distribution partnership with Guri A.A.O. in Israel and its broader transition to pharmacy-led distribution channels.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation hassle-free devices that work 24/7 for years without charging or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the completion and terms of the Offering; the expected use of proceeds from the Offering; the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange for the Offering; the Company's global shift from online B2C to major pharmacy networks and B2B medical payors; the Company's expectations that this transition will improve global access, reduce patient acquisition costs, and integrate its temperature-control solutions directly into the standard-of-care for millions of patients; the role Guri will play in bringing TempraMed's solutions to the Israeli market; expectations regarding market demand for TempraMed's products; the Company's global expansion program covering Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia; the Company's focus on embedding TempraMed's technology within retail and clinical ecosystems; and expectations that the partnership will make temperature-safe medication storage the global standard, improving outcomes, reducing wastage, and enhancing safety for patients. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: the Company's inability to complete the Offering on the terms described or at all; failure to obtain requisite regulatory and Canadian Securities Exchange approvals for the Offering; inability to deploy the proceeds as intended; the distribution agreement with Guri may not achieve the anticipated benefits; market adoption may be slower than expected; the Company may face challenges in executing its pivot from B2C to B2B channels; regulatory or competitive challenges in new markets; adverse market conditions; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

