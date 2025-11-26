DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Mycosis Fungoides Market Set to Expand by 2034 with Advancements in Targeted and Immunotherapy Approaches | DelveInsight

The mycosis fungoides market is anticipated to progress steadily, influenced by the relatively small pipeline of emerging therapies. Leading candidates such as Soligenix's HYBRYTE and Innate Pharma's Lacutamab, among others, reflect a strong industry commitment to meeting this unmet medical need through the continued development of innovative treatments for this challenging disease.
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Mycosis Fungoides Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, mycosis fungoides emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).
Mycosis Fungoides Market Summary
- The market size for mycosis fungoides in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.
- The United States accounted for the highest mycosis fungoides treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
- Mycosis fungoides is rare in individuals under 40 and occurs about twice as frequently in men as in women.
- Leading mycosis fungoides companies developing emerging therapies, such as Soligenix, Innate Pharma, SciTech Development, Prescient Therapeutics, and others, are developing new therapy for mycosis fungoides that can be available in the mycosis fungoides market in the coming years.
- The promising mycosis fungoides therapies in clinical trials include HYBRYTE (Hypericin), Lacutamab (IPH4102), Fenretinide, PTX-100, and others.
Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Mycosis Fungoides Market
Increasing Prevalence of Mycosis Fungoides
The mycosis fungoides market is expanding due to a rising number of mycosis fungoides cases, which is the most common type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Studies have shown a steady increase in the incidence of this condition over time.
Advancements in Treatment Options
Significant progress in therapeutic options is a major catalyst for market growth. These advancements encompass a range of treatments, from innovative systemic therapies to improved skin-directed treatments.
Launch of Emerging Mycosis Fungoides Therapies
The anticipated launch of emerging therapies such as HYBRYTE (Soligenix), Lacutamab (Innate Pharma), Fenretinide (SciTech Development), PTX-100 (Prescient Therapeutics), and others will propel the mycosis fungoides market.
Mycosis Fungoides Market Analysis
The mycosis fungoides market is projected to experience consistent growth from 2025 to 2034, fueled by increasing disease awareness, earlier detection, and the availability of established treatment options. Ongoing advancements in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and a robust research pipeline are expected to drive market expansion further.
Key targeted therapies include POTELIGEO (mogamulizumab-kpkc) by Kyowa Kirin and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) by Pfizer, both offering disease-specific mechanisms that enhance outcomes in relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides.
Emerging candidates, such as HYBRYTE (Soligenix) and Lacutamab (Innate Pharma), are also advancing their clinical development. HYBRYTE leverages topical photodynamic therapy with synthetic hypericin, while Lacutamab introduces a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 monoclonal antibody, addressing unmet therapeutic needs in both early-stage and relapsed/refractory disease settings.
Mycosis Fungoides Competitive Landscape
Some of the mycosis fungoides drugs in clinical trials include HYBRYTE (Soligenix), Lacutamab (Innate Pharma), Fenretinide (SciTech Development), PTX-100 (Prescient Therapeutics), and others.
Soligenix's HYBRYTE is a novel, first-in-class photodynamic therapy designed to treat mycosis fungoides. It employs synthetic hypericin, a topical photosensitizer selectively absorbed by malignant T-cells and activated by safe, visible red-yellow light after 24 hours. This wavelength penetrates more deeply than ultraviolet light, allowing effective treatment of thicker lesions while minimizing the risk of UV-induced secondary cancers. The therapy has been granted orphan drug and fast track designations by the FDA and orphan designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Innate Pharma's Lacutamab (IPH4102) is a pioneering humanized antibody targeting KIR3DL2, designed to induce cytotoxicity in malignant T-cells. It is under clinical evaluation for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare group of T-lymphocyte malignancies with poor prognosis and limited treatment options in advanced stages. The drug is currently in Phase II development for mycosis fungoides.
Innate Pharma shared updated findings from the TELLOMAK Phase II trial, including long-term follow-up and translational data, on Lacutamab in relapsed and/or refractory mycosis fungoides at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting (May 30-June 3, 2025).
The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the mycosis fungoides market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the mycosis fungoides market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.
What is Mycosis Fungoides?
Mycosis fungoides is a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma that typically progresses slowly and chronically. It is characterized by the accumulation of lymphocytes in the skin, leading to the development of plaques and nodular lesions. In advanced cases, ulcerating tumors may develop, and malignant cells can spread to the lymph nodes. The disease may also extend beyond the skin, involving internal organs such as the liver, spleen, gastrointestinal tract, or central nervous system.
The condition generally evolves through three stages: patch, plaque, and tumor. The patch stage appears as flat, reddish areas, while the plaque stage is characterized by raised, reddish-brown or grayish lesions. These two represent the early phases of the disease. In the tumor stage, large, irregular lumps emerge, originating from existing plaques or normal skin, and can appear anywhere on the body, including the face and scalp.
Mycosis Fungoides Epidemiology Segmentation
The mycosis fungoides epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current mycosis fungoides patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In Europe and the United States, mycosis fungoides occurs at a rate of about 6 cases per million people annually, representing roughly 4% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas. It is seen more frequently in individuals over the age of 50.
The mycosis fungoides market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:
- Incident Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
- Age-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
- Gender-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
- Type-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
- Treated Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
Mycosis Fungoides Market Report Metrics
Details
Study Period
2020-2034
Mycosis Fungoides Market Report Coverage
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Mycosis Fungoides Epidemiology Segmentation
Incident Cases of Mycosis Fungoides, Age-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides, Gender-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides, Type-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides, and Treated Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
Key Mycosis Fungoides Companies
Soligenix, Innate Pharma, SciTech Development, Prescient Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin, Pfizer, and others
Key Mycosis Fungoides Therapies
HYBRYTE (Hypericin), Lacutamab (IPH4102), Fenretinide, PTX-100, POTELIGEO, ADCETRIS, and others
Scope of the Mycosis Fungoides Market Report
- Therapeutic Assessment: Mycosis Fungoides current marketed and emerging therapies
- Mycosis Fungoides Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Mycosis Fungoides Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mycosis Fungoides Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1
Mycosis Fungoides Market Key Insights
2
Mycosis Fungoides Market Report Introduction
3
Mycosis Fungoides Market Overview at a Glance
3.1
Mycosis Fungoides Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024
3.2
Mycosis Fungoides Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034
4
Epidemiology and Market Methodology
5
Executive Summary
6
Key Events
7
Disease Background and Overview
7.1
Introduction
7.2
Mycosis Fungoides Types
7.3
Mycosis Fungoides Causes
7.4
Mycosis Fungoides Pathophysiology
7.5
Mycosis Fungoides Symptoms
7.6
Mycosis Fungoides Risk Factor
7.7
Mycosis Fungoides Diagnosis
7.8
Mycosis Fungoides Treatment and Management
8
Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1
Key Findings
8.2
Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM
8.3
Incident Cases of Mycosis Fungoides in the 7MM
8.4
The United States
8.4.1
Incident Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
8.4.2
Age-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
8.4.3
Gender-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
8.4.4
Type-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
8.4.5
Treated Cases of Mycosis Fungoides
8.5
EU4 and the UK
8.6
Japan
9
Mycosis Fungoides Patient Journey
10
Marketed Mycosis Fungoides Therapies
10.1
Key Cross Competition
10.2
POTELIGEO (mogamulizumab-kpkc): Kyowa Kirin
10.2.1
Drug Description
10.2.2
Regulatory Milestones
10.2.3
Other Development Activities
10.2.4
Clinical Trials Information
10.2.5
Safety and Efficacy
10.3
ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin): Pfizer
To be continued in the report….
11
Emerging Mycosis Fungoides Therapies
11.1
Key Cross Competition
11.2
HYBRYTE (Hypericin): Soligenix
11.2.1
Drug Description
11.2.2
Other Development Activities
11.2.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.2.5
Analysts' Views
11.3
Lacutamab (IPH4102): Innate Pharma
To be continued in the report….
12
Mycosis Fungoides Market: Seven Major Market Analysis
12.1
Key Findings
12.2
Key Mycosis Fungoides Market Forecast Assumptions
12.3
Mycosis Fungoides Market Outlook
12.4
Attribute Analysis
12.5
Total Market Size of Mycosis Fungoides in the 7MM
12.6
Market Size of Mycosis Fungoides by Therapies in the 7MM
12.7
The United States Mycosis Fungoides Market Size
12.7.1
Total Market Size of Mycosis Fungoides
12.7.2
Market Size of Mycosis Fungoides by Therapies
12.8
EU4 and the UK Mycosis Fungoides Market Size
12.9.
Japan Mycosis Fungoides Market Size
13
Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Mycosis Fungoides
14
Mycosis Fungoides Market Unmet Needs
15
Mycosis Fungoides Market SWOT Analysis
16
Mycosis Fungoides Market Access and Reimbursement
16.1
United States
16.2
EU4 and the UK
16.3
Japan
17
Bibliography
18
Abbreviations and Acronyms
19
Mycosis Fungoides Market Report Methodology
Related Reports
Mycosis Fungoides Clinical Trial Analysis
Mycosis Fungoides Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key mycosis fungoides companies, including Innate Pharma, Soligenix, Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.
Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market
Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CTCL companies, including Soligenix and Sterling Pharma Solutions, Prescient Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ONO Pharmaceutical, among others.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key non-Hodgkin's lymphoma companies, including Soligenix, Innate Pharma, Nurix Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Merck, Prescient Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Seagen, Takeda, Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo, Genmab, AbbVie, Genentech (a Member of Roche), Bristol Myers Squibb, among others.
Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market
Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hodgkin's lymphoma companies, including Merck, BeiGene, Tessa Therapeutics, Genmab, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Takeda, among others.
