Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Elemental Royalty Corporation (TSXV: ELE) (NASDAQ: ELE) ("Elemental" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of an existing uncapped 2% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") over Genesis Minerals' ("Genesis") (ASX: GMD) Focus Laverton Project in Western Australia ("Focus Laverton Royalty"), and an existing 2% GRR on Brightstar Resources' ("Brightstar") (ASX: BTR) producing Jasper Hills Project, with the consideration of A$80 million (c.US$52 million) now paid in full.

Highlights:

Elemental has now completed the acquisition of the uncapped 2% GRR over Genesis' recently acquired multi-million-ounce Focus Laverton Project to create a fourth cornerstone asset alongside Timok, Karlawinda, and Caserones

The Royalty covers ~2.1Moz of Measured and Indicated Resources and 1.5Moz of Inferred Resources adjacent to Genesis' operating Laverton mill, 99% on granted mining leases and positioned for rapid inclusion into Genesis' mine plan

The Focus Laverton 2% GRR overlaps the Company's existing 2% GRR covering approximately 0.75Moz of Measured and Indicated Resources and 1.1Moz of Inferred Resources at the same project

The combination of Elemental Royalty's existing Laverton royalty and the Focus Laverton Royalty create a cornerstone 2-4% GRR for the Company in a Tier 1 jurisdiction with a proven mid-tier operator in Genesis Minerals

As part of the same transaction, the Company acquired an uncapped 2% GRR on Brightstar's producing Jasper Hills Project in the same Laverton district

David M. Cole, Chief Executive Officer of Elemental Royalty Corporation commented: "We are delighted to have now completed the acquisition of the Laverton Royalty, an exceptional quality asset in a top-tier jurisdiction with a clear pathway to imminent production with a world-class operator. This acquisition cements an additional cornerstone royalty in our portfolio of outstanding, high-quality, producing and advanced development assets. The transaction also includes a royalty on the producing Jasper Hills Project which will immediately contribute to our Q4 and Full Year 2025 revenue."

The Laverton Royalty

The Laverton Project covers several Archaean greenstone belts north-northeast of Kalgoorlie which host a range of orogenic lode gold deposits, typical of the Western Australian Yilgarn Eastern Goldfields. The Laverton district is one of the best endowed gold regions in Australia, hosting a number of major deposits, such as Gold Fields' Granny Smith and AngloGold Ashanti's Sunrise Dam.

Elemental Royalty now holds a total 4% GRR over 67km2 of the project, and a further 2% GRR over an additional 240km2, encompassing the following deposits:

Beasley Creek and Beasley Creek South

and The Chatterbox Trend , including Apollo, Eclipse, Innuendo, Rumor

, including Apollo, Eclipse, Innuendo, Rumor The Gladiator Trend, including Gladiator and Murrays

including Gladiator and Murrays The Lancefield-Wedge Trend , including Telegraph, Wedge-Lancefield North

, including Telegraph, Wedge-Lancefield North The historic underground Lancefield Gold Mine

The Karridale-Burtville Project

The Euro Trend , comprising both North and South deposits

, comprising both North and South deposits The Cragiemore-Mary Mac Trend, including the Golden Pinnacles, Mary Mac and Craigiemore

including the Golden Pinnacles, Mary Mac and Craigiemore The West Laverton-Bulldog Trend

The Barnicoat Project, including Barnicoat, Admiral Hill, Bells, Castaway, Grouse and Sickle

The wider Laverton project has the following JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Estimates, over which Elemental has significant coverage:

Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 45.0 Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 2,100,000 ounces 1

Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 23.0 Mt @ 2.1 g/t Au for 1,600,000 ounces1

Including:

Probable Ore Reserve Estimate of 13.0 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 546,000 ounces1

The newly acquired royalty area also includes an additional combined 240,000 ounces of historical gold resources2 at the Barnicoat Project and South Lancefield, reported to a JORC-2004 Compliant standard only.

About Elemental Royalty Corporation.

Elemental Royalty is a new mid-tier, gold-focused streaming and royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 16 producing assets and more than 200 royalties, anchored by cornerstone assets and operated by world-class mining partners. Formed through the merger of Elemental Altus and EMX, the Company combines Elemental Altus's track record of accretive royalty acquisitions with EMX's strengths in royalty generation and disciplined growth. This complementary strategy delivers both immediate cash flow and long-term value creation, supported by a best-in-class asset base, diversified production, and sector-leading management expertise.

Elemental Royalty trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and on NASDAQ under the ticker Symbol "ELE".

Qualified Person

Michael P. Sheehan, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved the disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.

1 Genesis Mineral Ltd., news release dated 26 May, 2025 - Mineral resource and reserve estimates were compiled by Mr. Alex Aaltonen, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr. Aaltonen is an employee of Focus Minerals Limited.

2. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), and it is uncertain whether further evaluation will result in the estimates being reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). The company is not treating these estimates as current, and further work, including data validation, QAQC review, and re-estimation, will be required to report updated resources.

