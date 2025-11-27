Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.11.2025 04:48 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biel Crystal Forges Integrated Future with Pioneering Vietnam Automotive Line

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biel Crystal is set to redefine the automotive supply chain in Southeast Asia. In a strategic leap beyond conventional setups, its new Haiphong base will house a pioneering integrated production line-the first of its kind in the region-capable of manufacturing both Automotive Cover Glass (CG) and complete Smart Cockpit Display Modules under one roof.

Biel Crystal Vietnam

The Vietnam production line has already secured project nominations from leading automotive clients in Europe, the US, Japan, and Korea.

This seamless "CG-to-Module" operation, slated for 2026, is a direct response to the soaring global demand for smarter electric vehicles, positioning Biel Crystal not just as a supplier, but as a pivotal partner in the industry's evolution.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833366/2026.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833364/Biel_Crystal_Vietnam.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biel-crystal-forges-integrated-future-with-pioneering-vietnam-automotive-line-302627284.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.