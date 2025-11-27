Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad: SCIB Delivers RM46.19 Million Revenue in Q5 FPE2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / Industrialised building systems specialist, Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad ("SCIB" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the fifth quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("Q5 FPE2025"), reporting continued progress and stable momentum, with revenue of RM46.19 million as the Company continues to streamline its operations and transition toward a Construction and Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning ("EPCC") business.

Datuk Chong Loong Men, Executive Chairman of SCIB

The Manufacturing segment delivered RM33.86 million in revenue and generated RM3.70 million profit before tax ("PBT") during the current quarter. Cumulatively, the segment contributed RM146.71 million in revenue and RM13.40 million PBT over the 15-month period. Meanwhile, the Construction and EPCC segment recorded RM12.33 million revenue and a loss before tax ("LBT") of RM3.80 million in Q5 FPE2025, mainly attributable to lower progress recognition and higher costs associated with a specific Peninsular-based project. For the 15-month period, the segment generated RM75.47 million revenue and a LBT of RM2.64 million, partly mitigated by the recovery of impairment losses on receivables earlier in the period.

Compared to the immediate preceding quarter, the Company's revenue increased by 9.10% from RM42.33 million, driven by stronger manufacturing sales. However, the Company's profitability weakened as Construction and EPCC margins softened due to project-specific cost pressures. The Construction and EPCC segment registered lower revenue of RM12.33 million compared to RM17.62 million in the preceding quarter.

Over the extended 15-month financial period from 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2025, the Company posted cumulative revenue of RM222.18 million.

On 18 November 2025, SCIB announced a major corporate development involving the proposed disposal of 100% equity interest in SCIB Concrete Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. ("SCM") to YTL Cement (Sarawak) Sdn. Bhd. for RM113.0 million, subject to adjustments in accordance to the Share Sale Purchase Agreement entered between the parties. This transaction is complemented by irrevocable Options to Purchase and Options to Sell seven (7) parcels of land under previously executed tenancy and right-to-build agreements, carrying total pre-agreed prices of RM38.19 million. Together, these components represent a potential realisation value of approximately RM151.19 million, which will significantly strengthen SCIB's balance sheet and enhance liquidity to support its core Construction and EPCC business.

The Company is also progressing with a renounceable rights issue involving up to 763.6 million new shares with free warrants, as well as a RM110.0 million share capital reduction. These capital exercises are designed to optimise the Company's capital structure and better align resources with SCIB's revised operating focus following the proposed divestment of the Manufacturing arm.

Additionally, the Company clarified that the EGM for the Proposals, scheduled for 15 January 2026 at St Giles Boulevard, Mid Valley City, will proceed as scheduled and will not be delayed while waiting for the outcome of the Proposed Disposal of its manufacturing business. SCIB explained that if the Proposed Disposal goes ahead, the Group's overall direction and funding needs may change, meaning that some parts of the current utilisation plan for the Proposed Rights Issue with Warrants, especially those related to manufacturing may no longer be suitable. Therefore, the Company will decide at the right time whether to continue with the Proposed Rights Issue with Warrants or move forward with the Proposed Disposal. If the Proposed Disposal is not approved by shareholders or does not proceed, SCIB plans to implement the rights issue under its existing structure. However, if the Proposed Disposal is approved at the expected EGM in March 2026, the Company will not proceed with the current version of the rights issue and may instead introduce a revised proposal after reassessing its funding needs and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

Datuk Chong Loong Men, Executive Chairman of SCIB, commented, "Our Q5 FPE2025 results reflect our continued effort to streamline operations and refine our focus on Construction and EPCC activities. With improved quarter-on-quarter revenue and a stable performance across our business segments, we remain committed to strengthening project execution, optimising resources, and enhancing overall operational efficiency. These ongoing efforts place SCIB in a favourable position to pursue upcoming opportunities as we advance into the next phase of our transformation."

The macroeconomic outlook remains supportive as Malaysia maintains GDP growth of 4.0% to 4.8% in 2025, with continued domestic investment momentum and strong development allocations under Budget 2026 and RMK13. Sarawak continues to benefit from significant infrastructure investments, including Sarawak-Sabah Link Road, Autonomous Rapid Transit in Kuching, and wider SCORE-linked industrial expansion. These developments are expected to generate sustained demand for construction services, precast products, community development projects and industrial upgrading.

SCIB's established presence, proven capabilities in IBS and precast solutions, and its ongoing operational realignment position the Company to capture upcoming public and private sector opportunities across Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

CONTACT: l.low@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/scib-delivers-rm46.19-million-revenue-in-q5-fpe2025-1112579