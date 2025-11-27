Expansion supports long-term engagement with clients and prospects across the region

SkySparc, a trusted global provider of digital transformation solutions for treasury and finance organizations, today announced the establishment of a new presence in Dubai. SkySparc will deepen its engagement across the Middle East, leveraging the firm's recent acquisition of Inovotek Solutions and its current relationships with financial institutions throughout the region.

The Dubai entity represents a strategic step aligned with SkySparc's planned expansion into a number of new jurisdictions, including the Middle East. This local foundation enables closer collaboration with clients and enhances visibility as a gateway to broader regional markets. For organizations seeking tailored support and direct access, this regional hub provides a dedicated point of contact for both current relationships and new opportunities.

For many years, SkySparc has maintained a footprint regionally, working with several financial institutions. Having local representation allows direct engagement with established clients while supporting opportunities across capital markets, treasury, and broader financial institutions. The commitment reflects SkySparc's focus on cultivating long-term partnerships and delivering consultancy services tailored to each client's operational requirements.

SkySparc's approach is characterized by independence and vendor-agnostic positioning. The firm brings senior, end-to-end expertise across delivery, testing, data integration, and transformation programs. As a privately owned organization, SkySparc maintains the flexibility to design cost-efficient, tailored programs that address specific client needs. SkySparc's proprietary platform OmniFi enhances delivery through automation, testing capabilities, and data accelerators that support trading operations and treasury functions. By connecting and unifying data across systems, OmniFi creates the foundation for smarter, AI-driven insights and decision-making.

"Establishing our presence in Dubai is a natural progression in SkySparc's growth strategy," said Joakim Wiener, CEO of SkySparc. "This is a strategically important market where we have built strong relationships over many years, particularly with central banks. This expansion enables us to deliver the deep domain expertise and advanced technology capabilities our clients need to drive digital transformation across capital markets and treasury operations."

"I am excited to be on the ground in Dubai and to work directly with financial institutions," said Karim Yahia, Managing Director UK AME, Head of Capital Markets at SkySparc. "With 30 years of experience in capital markets transformation, I look forward to meeting clients and prospects face-to-face, understanding their specific challenges, and demonstrating how SkySparc's end-to-end expertise can support their strategic objectives. Having this foundation makes all the difference in establishing trusted, long-term partnerships."

This expansion reinforces SkySparc's momentum following the acquisition of Inovotek Solutions. It expands the firm's geographic footprint and creates new pathways for collaboration with clients across these sectors. SkySparc continues to invest in its global capabilities while maintaining the personalized, client-focused approach that has defined the firm since its founding in 2002.

SkySparc is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for finance and treasury organizations worldwide. Combining deep domain expertise with its proprietary platform OmniFi, SkySparc helps treasurers, CFOs, and capital markets professionals globally automate processes, improve cash visibility, and gain actionable insights through AI and advanced analytics. Founded in 2002, SkySparc is trusted by leading corporates and financial institutions across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit www.skysparc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

