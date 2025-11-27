- The study sponsored by La Nostra Famiglia highlights key brain processes that mediate the effects of omega-3s on literacy development

- Further research into the biological mechanisms explaining the effects of omega-3 LCPUFAs on neurocognitive structures and functions is needed to open new pathways for intervention in learning disorders

SFI Health EMEA, the regional entity of SFI Health, a global leader in natural healthcare, is proud to announce the publication on Biomedicine of the results of a new study, conducted by the Italian research institute "IRCCS Eugenio Medea" of "La Nostra Famiglia" association, investigating the correlation between long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPUFA) and reading and writing abilities.

Italian Research Institute "IRCCS Eugenio Medea" of "La Nostra Famiglia".

This investigator-initiated trial is part of an ongoing project investigating the efficacy of omega-3 and omega-6 LCPUFA supplementation to enhance the effects of neuropsychological treatment in children diagnosed with developmental dyslexia (DD).

LCPUFAs of the omega-3 group, such as EPA and DHA, play essential roles in microglial activity, neuroinflammatory regulation, and synaptic plasticity-processes crucial for brain health and learning. Previous research has shown that individuals with dyslexia tend to have lower levels of these fatty acids in their blood, and this deficiency has been associated with slower and less accurate reading and writing performance.

The new study set out to determine which neurocognitive systems mediate the relationship between omega-3 LCPUFA levels and literacy skills in school-age children.

Seventy-four children with reading and writing skills ranging from normal to below average (DD) took part in an extensive neuropsychological assessment. Tasks evaluated reading and writing, auditory and visual processing (including measures related to magnocellular function), phonological awareness, attention, and executive functioning.

Researchers extracted three key neuropsychological factors-Auditory Phonological (AP), Visual-Perceptual (VP), and Visual-Attentional (VA) processing-and tested their mediating role between omega-3 LCPUFA levels and literacy performance using Generalized Linear Model mediation analyses. Interactions with other polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) were also examined.

The study found that omega-3 LCPUFA levels, especially EPA and DHA, were significantly correlated with children's reading and writing abilities as well as with the three identified cognitive factors.

Auditory-phonological processing emerged as a significant mediator of the effects of PUFAs-particularly EPA-on literacy performance.

emerged as a significant mediator of the effects of PUFAs-particularly EPA-on literacy performance. DHA and the AA/ALA ratio (the balance between arachidonic acid and alpha-linolenic acid) significantly affected the strength and direction of some of these relationships.

Dr. Maria Luisa Lorusso, Child Neuropsychologist and senior Researcher in the Department of Child Psychopathology at Scientific Institute IRCSS E. Medea, and responsible for the study, commented: "We are very excited to share these findings which provide new insight into how omega-3 fatty acids influence reading and writing development through their action on specific neurocognitive processes, particularly auditory-phonological mechanisms. We are grateful to SFI Health for their support along this study which underlines also the importance of the balance between different PUFAs in determining the overall cognitive benefits."

Matthew Brabazon, General Manager at SFI Health EMEA, added: "As a company that views research as a fundamental pillar of its mission to offer science-based natural healthcare products, we are extremely proud of this achievement. SFI Health has a long-standing tradition of strategic partnerships with leading universities and researchers around the world, all with the shared goal of combining expertise and capabilities to unlock the potential of natural-source ingredients for human health."

While more research is needed to confirm whether increasing omega-3 intake can directly improve reading and writing skills, this study provides a valuable foundation for future work on the connections between diet, brain function, and learning.

Link to the publication: https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/13/10/2517#.

About SFI Health

SFI Health is a global leader in natural healthcare, specialized in the design, development and commercialization of clinically researched products in the areas of microbiome, cognition and wellbeing.

Guided by the belief in the healing potential of natural products, SFI Healthcombines a rigorous pharma-based approach with the benefits of naturally sourced solutions.

An extensive network of trusted business partners enables the company, headquartered in Australia, to market its own brands, reaching consumers in over 50 countries. The EMEA SFI Health regional office in Lugano, Switzerland, manages commercial operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SFI Health is committed to fostering confidence in natural healthcare by sharing state-of-the-art research, technical expertise and comprehensive sales marketing resources with consumers, healthcare professionals and partners worldwide.

For more information go to sfihealth.com or follow us SFI Health on LinkedIn.

About IRCCS Medea of La Nostra Famiglia

Since 1985, the Scientific Institute IRCCS Eugenio Medea La Nostra Famiglia has been committed to research, care, and rehabilitation in the field of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders affecting children and adolescents. It operates in Bosisio Parini (Lecco), Conegliano (Treviso), and Pasian di Prato (Udine).

The Institute's mission is to build strong connections between scientific research, clinical care, and technological innovation-always "on the side of children"-to safeguard their dignity and enhance the quality of life of its young patients.

For more info, please visit emedea.it or follow us on facebook emedea.lanostrafamiglia, instagram emedea_lanostrafamiglia, linkedin associazione-la-nostra-famiglia

