A financing program run by the Palestine Investment Fund and European Union has helped to install solar systems at Jerusalem-based companies and projects, leading to annual electricity cost savings of around €250,000.A green financing initiative has helped to install solar systems for companies based in Jerusalem's Palestinian neighborhoods. The Jerusalem Green Energy and Sustainability Financing Program, first announced in 2022, has been run by the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) in partnership with the European Union. The two entities provided approximately €2.4 million ($2.8 million) to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...