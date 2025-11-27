Sofia, Bulgaria--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - SpotStat, a data-driven consultancy specialising in performance analysis and digital optimisation, today announced a series of key milestones that reflect the company's rapid development and expanding global presence.





Since its establishment, SpotStat has focused on delivering advanced analytics, strategic insights, and optimisation support to performance-driven businesses. Over the past year, the company has strengthened its analytical capabilities, broadened its service range, and expanded the clients it supports across multiple international markets.

SpotStat's recent milestones include:

Expansion of analytical capabilities , integrating more advanced statistical and performance-modelling methods.

, integrating more advanced statistical and performance-modelling methods. Broader service offerings , including SEO advisory, digital optimisation, and technical advertising support.

, including SEO advisory, digital optimisation, and technical advertising support. Growing international client base, demonstrating the company's ability to support diverse industries across multiple regions.

The company continues to invest in analytical tools, performance evaluation systems, and data-driven methodologies designed to improve transparency, strengthen decision-making, and enhance operational efficiency.

As SpotStat moves into its next phase of development, it remains committed to providing high-quality analytics and optimisation services that help clients maximise the effectiveness of their digital operations.

About SpotStat

SpotStat is a data-driven consultancy offering performance analytics, digital optimisation, and advertising intelligence services. The company delivers clear insights and strategic recommendations through advanced analysis, modern optimisation techniques, and continuous performance monitoring.

