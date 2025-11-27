Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron Unveils Breakthrough 24/7 Thermal Imaging for Uninterrupted Wildfire Detection Solution

YANTAI, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The dry, windy seasons significantly increase the risk of devastating wildfires. Recent catastrophic events like the Australian bushfires and the California wildfires have caused immense financial losses, irreparable ecological damage, and massive CO2 emissions that accelerate climate change. Raytron, a leader in infrared thermal imaging, unveiled a series of high-performance thermal cameras, offering an around-the-clock solution for proactive fire prevention in high-risk seasons.

Dual-Spectrum Camera Ensures Vigilance Day and Night

Raytron's dual-spectrum PTZ camera is engineered for round-the-clock safety, integrating visible-light and infrared thermal technology. During the day, the visible-light camera efficiently detects smoke plumes. When light is low or darkness falls, the IR thermal camera takes over. It detects minute thermal anomalies, accurately pinpointing potential heat sources even in the early smoldering phase. Crucially, when heavy smoke renders visible-light cameras ineffective due to light scattering, the long-wave infrared (8-14µm) sensor can penetrate the smoke to provide a clear image.

High-Resolution Thermal Imaging Delivers Wider Coverage and Earlier Detection

A key advantage of Raytron's thermal solution is its ultra-high resolution (1280×1024). The leap from 640×512 to 1280×1024 resolution is not just about clearer pictures; it's about tactical efficiency. At the same focal length, the field of view is quadrupled, drastically reducing the time required for full-area patrols. Furthermore, Raytron's thermal imaging camera boasts exceptional sensitivity, as it is capable of detecting temperature changes of just 1.5 pixels from a long distance, enabling preemptive warnings before the fire spreads.

Raytron's Infrared Thermal Camera Provides All-Terrain Safety

Raytron's LWIR thermal imaging camera delivers fast, precise, and uninterrupted monitoring across diverse geographies.

For plains: The Silent-W series panoramic cameras can complete a 360° scan every two seconds, offering an extensive monitoring range of up to 10 kilometers.

For mountains, the PC5 thermal camera pushes the detection range up to 20 kilometers and supports customized patrol routes, greatly boosting inspection efficiency in challenging terrain.

In a public forest and grassland area in Northwest China, local forestry department deployed Raytron's dual-spectrum high-definition PTZ and dome cameras. This integrated system created a seamless, multi-range monitoring network. Upon fire detection, the system triggers an automatic alarm, followed by immediate verification via remotely controlled commercial UAVs. This establishes a robust "Monitor-Alert-Verify" closed-loop management system.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raytrontek.com

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com

LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-unveils-breakthrough-247-thermal-imaging-for-uninterrupted-wildfire-detection-solution-302627410.html