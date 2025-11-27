Anzeige
Dow Jones News
27.11.2025 09:03 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Suspension - Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

DJ Suspension - Fidelity Japan Trust PLC 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Suspension - Fidelity Japan Trust PLC 
27-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
27/11/2025, 07:30 
 
TEMPORARY SUSPENSION 
 
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List 
effective from 27/11/2025, 07:30 at the request of the company: 
Security Description                    Listing Category           ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares with "A" rights of 25p each; fully paid   Closed-ended investment funds    GB00BPCSN963 --  
 
Ordinary Shares with "B" rights of 25p each; fully paid   Closed-ended investment funds    GB00BPCSNB84 --

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 409500 
EQS News ID:  2236306 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2236306&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
